Pivac giving Moriarty a final chance to prove fitness ahead of Ireland clash

Wayne Pivac is going to give Ross Moriarty a final chance to prove his fitness to face Ireland in the Six Nations opener on February 5 by sending him out to play for the Dragons the weekend before Wales head to Dublin.

The 27-year-old Lions back row hasn’t played since undergoing surgery on a shoulder he injured in the defeat to the All Blacks on October 30. He isn’t alone in needing game time ahead of Wales’ defence of their Six Nations title and Pivac, who announced his 32-man squad yesterday, is likely to give other players game time over the weekend of January 29.

“Selecting this squad hasn’t been ideal because of injuries and difficulties with Covid. Preparing this squad is going to be the most challenging to date,” admitted Pivac.

“Ross Moriarty has clearly got to get through a club game first and then we can assess him. There will be a handful of players who get released to play the weekend before the Irish game through necessity.

“Ross is on track to play, not this weekend, when the Dragons don’t have a game, but the following weekend (v Benetton Rugby). He will be released from camp to get a game under his belt.

“There is one thing I know about Ross and it’s that he doesn’t second guess anything, he commits to everything and goes at 100%. We are going to need that from all 23 players in Dublin. If he comes through that then he will be available for selection against Ireland. Other players like Wyn Jones and Jonathan Davies have only played once since the Autumn tests and that is not ideal preparation for any player.

“The regions have been working hard with them and we will be looking to get as much work as possible into them over the next few weeks without breaking them. It is a fine balance, but we’ve got to get them ready to play test rugby.”

Pivac has been forced to draft in some relatively unknown players, like the uncapped trio of Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake, flanker Jac Morgan and Cardiff No 8 James Ratti, into his 36-man squad.

While Moriarty has made the cut, those who are missing represent the cream of his crop. Between them the 11 capped players Wales are missing — Elliott Dee, Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Johnny Williams, George North, Leigh Halfpenny and Jim Botham — have 747 Welsh caps between them, 13 Grand Slams and 16 more titles.

“I’d challenge any side that loses that amount of experience to come out over-confident for a competition like the Six Nations. We are confident in the ability of the squad and for us it will be about starting the competition well and building from there as we did last year,” added Pivac.

“The Ireland game is paramount for us and we know the size of the challenge that awaits us. History will tell you it’s not an easy place to go.”