Ulster's 'unbelievably talented backline' will help them cope with Jacob Stockdale loss

Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant has backed the squad’s vibrant young backline to keep excelling and minimise the blow of losing Jacob Stockdale for the rest of the season.

While admitting Stockdale’s season-ending ankle operation is “disappointing for everyone in the organisation”, Grant is confident back three players like Robert Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy and Mikey Lowry – who were all superb in Sunday’s Champions Cup win away to Northampton Saints – will keep delivering the goods in his absence.

“It’s never nice guys having setbacks and knocks but there’s plenty of professional rugby players who have had that (injury) so hopefully guys can rally round and sympathise and empathise.

“He will get through it.” Stockdale sustained the injury in the season-opening game against Glasgow in September and has not featured since.

Grant said: “Obviously with any of your top players, you want them fit. Pro rugby now is more of an arms race than ever and you need the top players there.

“But the flip side is we have some unbelievably talented backline players, and our back three were class at the weekend.

“It’s a hotly-contested position in our squad anyway but those guys are playing brilliantly, actually.

“Regardless of the names, we have selection headaches.

“Young guys have got great opportunities, and they have stepped up and pushed each other and done really well.”

Grant was reluctant to share any injury updates on John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey and Iain Henderson who all missed Sunday’s 24-20 win at Franklin’s Gardens which saw Ulster qualify for the last 16 with a game to spare.

While the pressure is off to a certain extent, they will still want to round off the pool stages with a home win over Clermont on Saturday to give themselves as high a seeding as possible going into the knockout stages.

Asked if he feels Ulster are now in a commanding position to go on and convert their good start in Europe into a trophy, Grant replied: “we’re capable”.

“I would have said 12 months ago that we were capable as well, though we did get to a semi-final (of the Challenge Cup).

“But in the big games you need to perform and so far in Europe we have gone well. We’ve had some good results at home and away from home against teams like Leinster, Clermont and Northampton.

“But the easy thing is to keep reminding yourself about Munster away, Ospreys away, which we lost.

“We constantly need to strive for consistency because that is what the top teams do and we want to be a top team.

“We can think and hope we are, but time will tell.

“Clermont have some brilliant players but that’s a great challenge, isn’t it?

“In pro sport in general, if you don’t win a game that’s not must-win, you’re still under the pump.

“So it’s great for coaches and players to challenge yourself and see if you can back up a good performance like we had at the weekend. It’s that word consistency again and that is something we are always trying to improve upon."