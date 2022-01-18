Leinster continue to monitor Tadhg Furlong's calf injury

Leinster haven't ruled out Tadhg Furlong for their Heineken Champions Cup game away to Bath with hopes that the calf injury he sustained in the 89-7 win over Montepellier wasn't as serious as first feared.
Furlong was forced off early in the facile win at the RDS and was seen post-match with heavy strapping around the muscle.
However, the province reported that he and Jordan Larmour (dead leg) will be monitored further ahead of the game in England on Saturday.
A clean bill of health for Furlong with be another boost for Ireland coach Andy Farrell ahead of the announcement of his Six Nations squad tomorrow.
Farrell however will be anxious for the latest updated from Leinster on the fitness of James Ryan, who was originally named as captain last Sunday but was removed from the line-up after picking up a hamstring injury in the captain's run.
Leinster bosses say that he will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his involvement.
There is some good news for Dave Kearney, the winger is set to increase his training load this week as he recovers from a back injury while Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Michael Milne (calf) continue their rehab programme.