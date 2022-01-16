Philippe Saint-André hurt by Leinster 'basketball score'

Philippe Saint-André has been coaching for a quarter of a century now but he’d never known a day like this, his Montpellier side going down 89-7 to Leinster.

Not with Gloucester or Sale in the English Premiership. Not with Toulon or his current employers. Not even with a French national team that suffered some painful days of its own when he was in charge of Les Bleus for three seasons.

What hurt most? Do you have to ask?

“The score. It’s not a rugby score, it’s a basketball score.”

Thirteen tries, they conceded. Just over a point for every minute played. It’s a run of numbers that does no-one any good, to be fair. Not Montpellier, not Leinster and not a competition whose reputation is already struggling because of structural changes and Covid issues.

Those same Covid issues cast a shadow over the RDS this weekend. Montpellier had only reported a trio of new cases in the last seven days but they had been badly hit the week before when their Top 14 game had fallen victim to the pandemic.

“First, congratulations to Leinster,” said the Frenchman. “We were hurt for the last two-and-a-half weeks with Covid. Eighteen guys in my squad had Covid, we couldn’t play last week against Toulouse. Today we managed to have a team but we changed it three times during the week.

“We were struggling from the first to the last minute. I coached for a long, long time. I never lost by this score. There is not so much to say. I hope that next week I will have a lot of players back available.

“Today we finished with nearly all the academy backline against maybe the Irish backline. You can see there was huge difference. It was men against boys. We have nothing to say. We wanted to play, we didn’t play for the last 20 days.”

That the beating continued through to the end was no surprise.

Leinster were able to bring on the likes of Johnny Sexton, James Lowe and Cian Healy and they had frustrations to vent after ceding five match points to the Top 14 side when Covid saw to their first meeting before Christmas.

Leo Cullen was perplexed by what he termed that “illogical” decision which still leaves them playing catch-up in terms of home knockout berths as the last round of pool fixtures come into view. Saint-André wasn’t quite of a mood to lay on the sympathy.

“You know, I am not a member of EPCR, it is not my job. As a story I am not worried with Leinster, today they get five points, they are already qualified. They will play Bath next week and I am sure they will be qualified. They are still one of the favourites for the competition.

“It is difficult for me to give one opinion, rather than the EPCR make the decision with medical staff, with one specialist of the parliament. Like us last week, we wanted to play but we did not have enough front-rows to play against Toulouse so the game was cancelled and you can see what we showed today.

“When you have a cluster in your squad, you hurt. You have to revise quickly, you have to return fitness-wise and we showed this today.”