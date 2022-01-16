Slick Ulster book early knockout place

European Champions Cup: Northampton Saints 20 Ulster 24

Ulster coasted through to the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup with a game to spare after a bonus-point win over Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens.

Mike Lowry scored two tries with Robert Baloucoune and Nathan Doak also crossing as Ulster’s young, vibrant backline starred in an impressive display which moved Ulster level with Racing 92 at the top of Conference A.

Ulster got the start they wanted with Robert Baloucoune scoring the opening try after just seven minutes on his return after a month out with injury.

James Hume and Stewart Moore did good work in the midfield and even though the ball fell loose after Doak went to ground, Baloucoune picked it up excellently and swatted aside two Saints’ defenders to dot down in the corner.

Ulster had beaten Saints twice in the last nine months – including at Franklin’s Gardens in the Challenge Cup quarter-final last April – and they were soon 12-0 up when Neil Doak ran through under the posts for try number two.

Saints had been building pressure, but Ulster turned the ball over. Lowry gathered one-handed, fed Baloucoune who found the all-important pass back inside to Doak who galloped through under the posts to score a try on his first European start.

Northampton had a good spell with Dan Biggar scoring all of their 10 first-half points in several minutes.

First he nailed a penalty and when Lions star Courtney Lawes, making his 250th appearance for Northampton, stole the ball on the deck brilliantly from Ethan McIlroy, the Saints made the turnover pay.

A strong run by Rory Hutchinson before Tom Collins got the final pass away inside to Biggar who had the easiest of finishes. Biggar converted his own try to reduce the deficit to 12-10.

It looked like that’s the way it would stay but Ulster crucially snatched an opportunistic try just before the interval.

He gathered Burns’ chip through, after the TMO checked whether Moore had knocked it on, and bundled his way over putting Ulster 19-10 ahead at the break.

After Biggar again cut the gap to six with a penalty, Saints’ scrum-half Alex Mitchell was sin-binned in trying to stop Lowry scoring again.

But the fullback did score his second try a few minutes later finishing a move which involved both wingers in a superb back-three move.

Baloucoune was brilliant again, coming off his wing and a ridiculous off-load took out three players, releasing McIlroy down the wing. He timed the pass well to Lowry to finish off a move that had head coach Dan McFarland on his feet in applause.

That was the four tries and the bonus point wrapped up after an hour.

Ulster managed the game well though had a slight scare in the last minute when Hutchinson scored a try and a quick conversion left just enough time for the restart, but they won the ball back

Scorers – Northampton Saints: Tries – Biggar, Hutchinson; Pens – Biggar 2, Con: Biggar 2

Ulster: Tries – Baloucoune, Doak, Lowry 2; Cons: Doak 2.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: G Furbank; C Skosan, T Litchfield, R Hutchinson, T Collins; D Biggar, A Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, E Painter; D Ribbans, B Nansen; C Lawes, L Ludlam, T Harrison

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen