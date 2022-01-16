Tadhg Furlong emerges as an injury worry for Six Nations opener

Andy Farrell will have to keep his fingers crossed that Tadhg Furlong is good to go for Ireland’s opening Six Nations tie, at home to Wales in three weeks’ time, after the tighthead came off injured for Leinster on Sunday afternoon.

The prop lasted just half-a-dozen minutes of the 89-7 win against Montpellier at the RDS. The early suggestion is that it is a calf injury and Furlong spent a long stint out of the game with a combination of back, calf and hamstring issues.

He wasn’t the only man to have his day ended prematurely. Jordan Larmour lasted until half-time while James Ryan failed to make it to the start having been pulled from the lineout just hours before the lunchtime kick-off.

“So Jordan suffered a dead leg, probably 25 or 30 minutes into the game,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. “Tadhg, his calf, we’re hoping it’s not too bad. James has a hamstring (issue) Friday. We just sort of managed him yesterday. Again, hopefully it’s not too bad. It doesn’t seem too bad but it’s a short turnaround and we’ll assess him a bit more early in the week.”

The short turnaround takes them up to next Saturday and their last Champions Cup pool game away to Bath. This cakewalk was the province’s first outing since beating the English side in round one on December 11th. How much it does for them is another thing.

“Not a huge amount, is the honest answer,” said Cullen. “We just have to park that game and move on and focus on the next challenge. We played Bath in our previous game so they are an opposition that is reasonably fresh in our memories.

“It’s a different challenge playing them at The Rec so we will see what the conditions are like. It can be quite tricky, that pitch, at this time of year. We’ll assess, recover, it’s a short turnaround so a couple of training days and make sure we’re aware of the threats coming our way. It’s very much onto the next one because you can only spend so long analysing that one there today.”