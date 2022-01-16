Women's AIL: Blackrock College make strong start to the Top Four series

The battle for the Energia Women's All-Ireland League title has intensified
Sun, 16 Jan, 2022
Maeve Óg O'Leary was central to Blackrock College's strong start to the Top Four series as they shut out Old Belvedere 16-0 at Stradbrook.

Blackrock kicked off with a Dublin derby and Hannah O'Connor's well-struck sixth-minute penalty, following a strong scrum, edged them ahead.

Sene Naoupu's slick hands released Elise O'Byrne-White through a gap, but Old Belvedere were unable to take advantage of a promising attack.

'Rock were clinical on the half hour mark, quick hands, including some deft work by lock Mairead Holohan, getting the ball wide for full-back Natasja Behan to touch down.

21-year-old flanker O'Leary took centre stage barely two minutes into the second half. She shrugged off Fiona Tuite's tackle and showed her pace and power to score in the left corner.

The recent Ireland cap turned in an all-action display, and despite some impressive defending from 'Belvo, Ciara O'Dwyer's yellow card for offside was punished with a clinching three-pointer from O'Connor.

UL Bohemians led twice at Railway Union, inspired by centre Rachel Allen's try, but converted efforts from Lindsay Peat, a late call-up at number 8, and captain Niamh Byrne saw the reigning champions prevail 14-10.

Galwegians lead the Conference table after a 36-3 bonus point success away to Wicklow. Ireland-capped out-half Nicole Fowley crossed the whitewash and kicked three conversions, with busy flanker Lisa-Marie Murphy bagging a brace of tries.

A well-taken Emily McKeown double helped Suttonians run out convincing 37-13 winners at Cooke, while Ballincollig won on the road for the first time this season, pipping Malone 17-15 in a tense encounter at Gibson Park.

It was three tries apiece in the end, Holly Brannigan and Heather Kennedy both touching down twice but experienced Ballincollig forward Denise Redmond managed to convert her own try to split the sides.

'Collig head coach Fiona Hayes was delighted with the result, saying: "It's a great win on the road against an exciting Malone side. A great start to the New Year for us.

"We are constantly building and looking forward to next week's game already (away to Wicklow)."

