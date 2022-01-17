Assured Jack Crowley stands up to task for Munster

The tweet posted on Friday night after Jack Crowley converted Gavin Coombes’ late try at Stade Pierre Fabre may have been tongue in cheek but it was bang on the money: “Final score in France: Castres 13-16 Bandon Grammar School”.

It hardly needed the cheeky-wink emoji from the West Cork school’s rugby team account given the ease with which Skibbereen native Coombes has made the leap to first-term regular in the Munster back row but now there is a new hero from their ranks.

Fly-half Crowley, from Innishannon had only made his Heineken Champions Cup debut in the home pool tie with Castres on December 18 when he was given 11 minutes off the bench at Thomond Park.

He had replaced Ben Healy, his predecessor in the Ireland Under-20 number 10 jersey, that night as Johann van Graan looked to the next generation in the wake of another unfortunate injury to Joey Carbery and there was more to come in the absence of the Ireland star as he rehabilitates the elbow he fractured at Wasps the previous weekend.

A start in the United Rugby Championship home win over Ulster followed for Crowley but the impression given from the Munster camp was that it would be the more experienced Healy who would start in France. Then came a phone call from van Graan last Wednesday morning. Crowley learned that Healy had become unavailable and he would be starting at Castres.

The following day was Crowley’s 22nd birthday as Munster flew out to southern France and by the time the squad made the return trip, he had been given plenty of cause for celebration as the head coach lauded a poised performance that saw him deliver 11 points from the kicking tee and so much more.

Of course, it was not perfect, performances both individual and collective never are but Crowley’s assured game management and willingness to play on the gainline as well as offer a strong link in the defensive chain by topping his team’s tackle count with 12 laid down a serious marker for the young playmaker.

It would have been impressive enough had it come at Thomond Park but to produce to that level in freezing conditions on French soil against one of the most physical and awkward teams in Europe had both his boss and captain Peter O’Mahony purring afterwards.

“Obviously very happy for him,” van Graan said. “We lost Joey a few weeks ago and Ben wasn't available for this game. Before the game again, I said to him, just go and enjoy it, lead us forward. I'm really happy with his performance.

“It was such a difficult night in terms of it being extremely cold, Castres put a lot of pressure on us, they just kicked the ball straight back to us.

“It was a real kicking battle and he kept his nerve. I think the most impressive thing was that last conversion that gave us the three-point lead.

“I am really happy for him to get the 80 minutes and you know, it just shows that he is a class player.

“For the group, what we spoke about inside (the dressing room) is that it's the next man up. These things happen and he and Jake (Flannery, the unused fly-half replacement) will certainly play a lot of minutes in the future.”

O’Mahony, who himself was outstanding at Castres as he led his team to victory, has witnessed some special performances from this new generation of Munster players, not least at Wasps in round one last month when 34 senior players were unavailable with Covid or in isolation on their return from South Africa. Friday night was another example that the province has some special talents coming through the ranks, not least in the half-backs where replacement scrum-half Craig Casey also came in for praise from the captain.

“I got a real sense of calmness and composure,” O’Mahony said of the young players. “Craig came on, he was very direct in his messaging. Jack was class really for the 80 minutes.

“It's a cliche, but it's difficult to come to France and win. It doesn't matter where you go in France, you're working hard to get a win away from home.

“To have a young 10 like that, to perform with the composure that he did, particularly when things weren't going our way.

“He was caught behind the line a couple of times and that can affect a guy's confidence. But again, he stayed calm, he stayed to his process, he stayed to what we were planning on. We talked about it paying off in the last 10 minutes and that's exactly what it did.”

O’Mahony in turn earned a rave review from van Graan, in particular for the blossoming partnership with fellow back-five forward Tadhg Beirne, whose game has kicked on further after a successful Lions tour to South Africa last summer. O’Mahony’s defensive lineout and breakdown work was superb while Beirne’s 75th-minute poach secured the turnover that led to Munster’s march upfield to victory.

“Firstly, Pete, the last two years specifically, I think he has been phenomenal,” van Graan said.

“The relationship between Tadhg and Pete has grown immensely. If I can use one example, if you think back to the Autumn, when Ireland played the All Blacks, and the two of them came on together, and the difference they made.

“They have got such a good understanding in the lineout. They are two very good poachers and I think both are playing phenomenally good rugby. Pete, if you go look back at his game, his breakdown work was immense, specifically with that kicking game. He gets in there. I think Tadhg, after the Lions tour, has taken his game to the next level. He is certainly one of the premier locks in world rugby. He is so unique in his poaching game, he gets in everywhere. Tadhg gets in where water doesn't, in terms of his poaching. So, brilliant for those two lads and it was a whole squad effort. It's time in the saddle together, two extremely good rugby players. I think they are world-class in what they do.”