Clontarf consolidate their advantage at Division 1A summit 

Craig Adams' classy brace of tries saw Terenure College complete an impressive Energia All-Ireland League season's double over Cork Constitution.

The in-form winger showed bags of pace to score in the 38th and 54th minutes, his second effort coming from an Adam La Grue kick as Terenure triumphed 13-6.

'Nure have moved back into Division 1A's top four while Con are now sixth, their title defence suffering another blow but it is a slim two-point gap to a play-off spot.

Con captain Aidan Moynihan kicked two penalties at Lakelands, with turnovers proving costly for them as well as flanker Mike Casey's 54th-minute sin-binning.

Leaders Clontarf resumed their campaign in impressive fashion, with hooker Dylan Donnellan taking his top-scoring try haul to 10 in a 36-7 bonus point victory over Garryowen.

Second-placed Lansdowne also racked up a big score in beating Ballynahinch 47-17 at home, Connacht pair Greg McGrath and Peter Sullivan both touching down and Ireland U20 prospect Charlie Tector landing six conversions.

Munster starlet Patrick Campbell latched onto a looping Evan Cusack pass to score a late match-winning try in Young Munster's 27-20 bonus point success against UCD.

Out-half Aran Egan excelled in Dublin University's comprehensive 53-0 defeat of UCC at the Mardyke. He finished with 28 points, including a second half hat-trick of tries.

Meanwhile, John O'Sullivan's 66th-minute penalty earned Shannon a 9-9 draw with Highfield, the result in Cork being capitalised on by Old Wesley who are Division 1B's new leaders.

Tommy O'Callaghan chipped in with two tries in Wesley's 26-8 dismissal of City of Armagh. Banbridge's Conor Field is another winger in fine New Year form, scoring twice as they won 31-22 at Old Belvedere to climb off the bottom of the table.

Malone and St. Mary's College drew for the second round running, Craig Kennedy's last-gasp try earning the Dubliners a share of the spoils at 17-all.

Donal Conroy, who played for the Leinster Development team recently, starred with a hat-trick of tries as Naas beat Navan 29-7 to move into third place.