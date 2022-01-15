Don't blame referee, says Connacht coach Friend. This one's on us.

Andy Friend has acknowledged that is Connacht, and not referee Mathieu Raynal, who must hold their hands up after a dramatic loss to a Leicester Tigers side that pipped them at the post.

The visitors took five match points from the Sportsground on Saturday evening thanks to three tries in the closing half-hour, the last of them coming from Hosea Saumaki who touched down just as his boot seemed to clip the whitewash.

There was a millisecond in the difference.

The replays shown on TV and on the big screen inside the stadium were greeted with a guttural roar by the home crowd but Raynal and the TMO ultimately adjudged that the attacker had not been bundled into play by John Porch’s tackle. The decision left the likes of Bundee Aki incandescent with rage, though the Irish centre apologised afterwards for his outburst vowing to "take the loss on the chin."

"Like to apologise about my action towards the referee and officials, kids who were watching. Absolutely not needed in this game," Aki posted on social media.

"Emotions were high and that is certainly not an excuse for my actions. Definitely will take the loss on the chin and will be looking at myself."

Freddie Burns missed the conversion but it didn’t matter a jot. Leicester were 29-28 to the good after the last of their scores and the Connacht coach was honest enough to admit that the first place the hosts should look is in the mirror.

“I actually thought Mathieu Raynal did fine in the course of the game, it's always going to be tough. On first viewing (the try) I thought it was a try, on the first replay I thought the foot had gone into touch, on subsequent replays it looked like a try.

“I'm not going to complain about that. They went through the right process. The bottom line is we shouldn't have let them score in the corner.” Connacht actually trailed 10-0 after a disastrous first ten minutes, turning that around to claim a pair of tries either side of the interval and prompting an early and, as it turned out, premature rendition of the ‘Fields of Athenry before Leicester launched their comeback.

“We showed our character, we rallied, we came back and were up 14-10 at half-time. We came out after half-time with two very good scores, up by 18 points. You must pay compliments to Leicester, they never give up, they keep coming. We knew it was coming.

“We looked at it and we made too many errors and stopped playing, trying to protect the lead. We just talked it about it in the shed, the reason we got the lead was that we played the brand of footie we'd been training all year. It's a tough one to take.”

CORRECT CALL: Connacht's Sammy Arnold and Jack Carty speak to referee Mathieu Raynal.

Connacht did at least take two bonus points from the game and now have eight in total. They travel to Paris next weekend needing a win against Stade Francais if their ambitions of making the knockout stages for the first time are to be realised.