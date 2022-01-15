Peter O'Mahony: Munster stayed in the fight til the very end

Peter O’Mahony credited Munster’s victory at Castres on Friday night to his players’ willingness to stay in the fight until the bitter end.

Munster booked their place in the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages with a third straight pool win as they edged past Castres at Stade Pierre Fabre thanks to a 78th-minute try from Gavin Coombes, converted by Jack Crowley. It gave the two-time champions a 16-13 win after a typically hard-fought, nip and tuck contest against their oldest and most-played European rivals and delivered a 13th match point from a possible 15 after three rounds.

Captain O’Mahony, one of the standout performers in France, explained why it needed such a gritty performance to claim victory at a ground where Munster had lost 13-12 on their previous visit in 2018.

"I don't know what people were expecting, they obviously haven't watched us play against Castres for the last 15 years. It's incredibly difficult every time we come over here or they come to Thomond Park. It always seems to be an incredibly close, physical encounter.

"A real battle up front, a real battle of who breaks first and a battle of the nerves really. It was a real kick contest and it was difficult conditions to play in. Our message during the week was that it was going to be a proper 80-minute performance and we had to stick to what we'd been working on.

"That was really pleasing, we stayed in the fight until the end. Their other games did finish like that recently, La Rochelle and stuff, it goes to the wire. We were happy that we stuck to our process and stayed in the fight."

Those final few minutes as Castres led 13-9 had been gripping but nerve-wracking fare for Munster supporters after a five-metre attacking lineout was stolen when the Munster skipper had decided against letting Crowley take a more straightforward three points from a penalty.

Yet a Tadhg Beirne turnover on Munster’s 22 and a subsequent penalty further upfield gave the visitors the opportunity to seal the victory and Coombes struck from close range with a powerful dive for the line.

"That was the pleasing thing,” O’Mahony said. “We have worked a lot on our composure and when you go behind, not to panic. We still had lots of time.

GOTCHA: Castres' French centre Antoine Zeghdar is halted by a combination of Jack Crowley and Chris Farrell. Pic: Getty Images

"We decided to go for the corner when we were four points down, they turned the lineout over and I think in other years, we could have struggled to get back into the game then, but we didn't panic.

"The next couple of minutes is a blur but Tadhger obviously gets the penalty, they've a scrum and we get a penalty, we stay composed and go down the pitch. That's the pleasing thing."

O’Mahony was also delighted with the forwards’ maul and lineout defence as they negated Castres’s renowned set-piece for much of the game..

"Our lineout defence, we got a couple, but the main thing was that it was respect for the Castres set-piece and particularly their maul. We knew that is an incredible weapon for them and we trained hard during the week that if we could stop their maul and their access into the game from that part of their performance that it would go a long way.

"That was off the back of the work we did during the week but it wasn't perfect and we just had to dig in. That was the pleasing aspect for us, staying in the fights because they're a pretty good maul."

Now Munster face a final pool game at home to Wasps at Thomond Park Sunday week with a fourth win from four giving O’Mahony’s side the opportunity to claim a favourable home seeding for the knockout rounds.

“Yeah, look, it sets it up well, but I mean, at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter unless we go and perform next week.

“It's always about the next one. I suppose the hard about this is that you can't dwell on it, you've got to have an eye to Wasps and what they're going to bring to Thomond Park.

“It's going to take another big performance.”