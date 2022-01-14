Keith Earls still producing against Munster's best of enemies

Keith Earls has been on the road all over France for an inordinately long time, so long that when he began Munster were still champions of Europe.

In his 14th Heineken Cup season art the age of 34, the most enduring wing in the competition is still winning matches after all these years, still going places, still breaking new ground.

What began for him at full back against Montauban on a balmy autumn night at home in Limerick back in his teenaged years still has some way to go starting with a place in the Round of the 16 of the Champions’ Cup.

The stellar cast of that debut match, the men who conquered Europe for the second and last time the previous season — Doug Howlett, Rua Tipoki, Ronan O’Gara, Peter Stringer, Jerry Flannery, John Hayes, Paul O’Connell, Donncha O’Callaghan, Alan Quinlan, David Wallace — have long passed to the test of time.

Earls, to his great credit, continues to defy the remorseless old foe, playing his part in ensuring that his native province produced the perfect response to criticism over recent performances.

A night which might have proved costly when Thomas Larregain beat him to Ben Botica’s exquisite grubber for the opening try ended with Munster resuming normal service, thanks to Gavin Coombes’ telescopic reach for the line after breaking new tackles.

And so after 75 European ties Earls moves on to new frontiers as reward for a satisfying night’s work, one which promised to have been all the more so when he unleashed Mike Haley down the left touchline before half-time for what would have been the try of the match.

By then the oldest of European foes had wasted little time proving the ageless maxim that familiarity can always be relied upon to breed contempt.

It took a mere eight minutes to reheat historic grudges, real and imaginary, nursed and nurtured since they first began keeping the closest of company during the Heineken Cup’s inaugural season the best part of 30 years ago.

The first two months of professionalism had barely been negotiated when Castres introduced their unsuspecting guests to some of the tricks of a whole new ball game, like a band of musicians instructed to turn the volume up full blast every time Munster’s Kenny Smith took a shot at goal. It worked, Castres coming from behind to sneak home with a late try. Munster settled that score at the earliest opportunity five years later before the real conflict kicked off the following season with Peter Clohessy in the eye of the storm.

It ended with Ismaella Lassissi cited for biting Clohessy’s arm. Not to be outdone, Castres issued a tit-for-tat citing of their own, against Clohessy for racial abuse, an allegation which they subsequently withdrew.

So when someone seized on the flimsiest of excuses to turn a ruck into a free-for-all, Luke Pearce reacted to a squaring-up en masse with the air of a man who knew what was coming and wondered why it had taken so long to arrive.

The way the English referee defused the row left the distinct impression of an official who made sure he was up-to-speed on the background to a fixture straight out of the Argy-Bargy League.

Pearce spoke sharply to both captains, the tone of his dressing-down convincing both that he would not be keeping the cards in his pocket. ‘’Any more and we will have to get involved,’’ Pearce told them before the controlled anger in his voice rose to a crescendo. ‘’Cut it out.’’

They took the message to heart and Pearce spend the rest of an unusually peaceful night without once having to say another harsh word, let alone send anyone to the bin.