Leo Cullen frustrated by 'illogical' EPCR decision but optimistic for future of Champions Cup

Leo Cullen has hit out at what he said is the “illogical” manner in which the EPRC declared their game against Montpellier last month to be a 28-0 win for the French side when other fixtures that fell victim to Covid have been declared as draws.

The Top 14 side had been due to host Leinster in round two in mid-December but were ultimately awarded all five match points despite the fact that both clubs had reported Covid cases in their playing groups prior to the fixture.

Ultimately, Leinster were reporting positives some days after Montpellier’s numbers tailed off but the province was left fuming after taking antigen and PCR tests all week, changing the day of their flight and naming a squad ready and able to travel.

Other 28-0 scorelines were posted in favour of the home teams in the Racing v Ospreys and Bristol v Scarlets ties after similar Covid issues, but a further five Anglo-French ties were ultimately declared scoreless draws after travel issues arose between the UK and France.

Cullen can’t understand the different strokes for different folks.

The Leinster head coach pointed specifically to the Wasps-Munster game played out that same weekend last month when the English team took to the field in Coventry despite a run of Covid cases stretching up to the morning of the game itself.

And there was further puzzlement yesterday.

News that Castres would be allowed to see through their tie at home to Munster last night, despite the announcement of six positive Covid cases in their camp that very morning, only added to the sense of injustice felt in Dublin.

For their part, Leinster reported one more Covid case and a close contact earlier this week while Montpellier, whose Top 14 game against Toulouse last weekend also fell foul of the pandemic, served notice of three positives.

“Montpellier, the number I heard was 17 cases between players and staff last week, more this week. So, again, I don’t know the specifics, I’m just picking up different sections that I’m reading, but it does seem illogical to me, the (round two) decision.”

Cullen described a playing group left “pissed off” and baffled last month after what was one of three Leinster fixtures to be scratched since their last game, against Bath on December 11th. The negligible effects of the virus on those affected only added to the frustrations.

EPCR’s tournament rules do not offer recourse to appeal for these situations and Cullen admitted yesterday that Leinster feel “slightly wronged” by the whole affair.

Whatever the ins and outs with the outcomes relating to the eight affected games, they have at the very least brought clarity going forward to all involved in a tournament where the wiggle room for changes in the schedule was next to none.

The problem for Leinster, as Cullen pointed out, is that they now stand fifth in Pool A and struggling in the race to claim home advantage for the knock-out stages and all the playing and commercial advantages that come with that.

None of which changes their need to move on now and squeeze as many points out of the last two pool games, against Montpellier and Bath, as possible and all five look distinctly gettable tomorrow.

Montpellier have named a shadow side for this. One observer joked on Twitter that they travel to Dublin with their “hands in their pockets”, although the shuffle does mean that Drogheda’s Karl Martin will make a full debut for the visitors in the centre.

Johnny Sexton will be part of Leinster’s second wave after his return to the squad from the injury suffered against New Zealand in November and the absences of Robbie Henshaw and Ryan Baird should not hamper them all that much.

Ross Molony is the only non-international in an incredibly talented and effective pack of forwards, Ross Byrne has steered the ship plenty of times at ten and it will be interesting to see how Jimmy O’Brien and Ciaran Frawley get on from the off.

French sides have thrown their hat at this tournament all too quickly at the best of times and there is a view popular on the continent that this year’s run has been damaged beyond repair.

Leinster, like the rest of the provinces, tend to think differently.

“It’s been a lot more difficult to play sport in a pandemic, particularly cross-border, but whatever happens we hope to reignite this tournament again to its former glory,” said Cullen.

“We are definitely going through a tricky patch at the minute but that’s not to say that by the time the knockout stages come around, whatever format that will be, we will not have some amazing occasions.

“I’m very optimistic about the future, the game and the tournament. Looking forward to it.”