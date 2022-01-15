Tom O’Toole: 'We want to put in quality performances consistently and win silverware'

There is only so much growing and learning you can do as an individual or as a group still awaiting success before impatience and frustration must set in.

Ulster find themselves, to use cricket parlance, in the corridor of uncertainty. Good enough to win a trophy but as yet unable to take the last step and smash a batsman’s six out of the park.

Tighthead prop Tom O’Toole, 23, is one of those on a journey of development and he still believes Ulster’s best years, silverware-laden years, are ahead of him and the squad.

They are in a good position both domestically and in Europe, thanks to back-to-back wins at home to Northampton Saints and away to Clermont, last month.

If they can beat those two same sides again in the next week, they will have secured home advantage in the second leg of the knockout round of 16.

Drogheda-born O’Toole grew up in Australia watching the European Cup as well as Super Rugby and it’s a competition he desperately wants to excel in.

“Ulster has been my home since I was 16 years old and the club has been so good to me and how much the squad has grown while I’ve been here,” says O’Toole, who recently signed a two-year contract extension.

“It was easy to stay another two years and hopefully during that time, with my goals and hopes for international rugby — because I still want to be involved in Andy Farrell’s group and competing away — I hope I can start putting in quality performances and giving back.

“Hopefully we will win some silverware during those two years. That’s our goal and there’s no point hiding that.

“This group is still growing, but we don’t want to be growing forever. We want to put in quality performances consistently and win silverware.”

Ulster have beaten Northampton — their opponents at Franklin’s Gardens tomorrow — twice in the last nine months. Most recently, in Belfast, winning 27-22 last month, albeit without star Wales fly-half Dan Biggar, who starts tomorrow. Ulster also went to Northampton and won a Challenge Cup quarter-final last April.

That is the defeat which O’Toole reckons the Saints’ players will have been talking most about this week.

“Us beating them at home last year will have hurt them and there was no crowd there last time because of Covid regulations so I am sure the crowd will get stuck into us from the get-go.

“Northampton weren’t at their best when they were here before Christmas but they’ll have a chip on their shoulder from us beating them at home so they will want one over us.

“There should be no doubts about us not being physically ready or not switched on. That’s not what we’re about.

“When you get comfortable is when a team can shock and surprise you but hopefully there will be no surprises and we can be clinical. It’s going to be a great challenge.”

Ulster have made seven changes from last week’s disappointing performance and defeat against 14-man Munster at Thomond Park.

The province did not capitalise on Simon Zebo’s early red card and “deservedly lost” according to their candid head coach Dan McFarland.

O’Toole is one of those demoted to the bench where he will be a useful weapon off it, against what he believes to be “a very, very dangerous side” which boasts a strong scrum and good set-piece game.

Lions star Courtney Lawes returns to the team to make his 250th appearance for Northampton while Ulster have Rob Baloucoune fit again, after he suffered a shoulder injury in the win over Clermont last month.

John Cooney hasn’t recovered from the calf injury picked up against Munster so Nathan Doak, a young man earning a big reputation fast, will start his first European game on the eve of his 21st birthday on Monday.