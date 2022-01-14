First start for Healy as Connacht make two changes for Tigers clash

Connacht coach Andy Friend heads into tomorrow’s crunch Heineken Champions Cup with as close to a full hand as he could expect as they bid to take on a Leicester Tigers side who beat them 29-23 last month.

Top try scorer Mack Hansen was ruled out earlier this week, paving the way for Connacht’s all-time leading try scorer Matt Healy to come in for his first start of the season.

Jack Carty, cleared to play after recovering from a split lip and a Covid issue, again skippers the side at out-half where he will be partnered by Kieran Marmion, with both hoping to impress Andy Farrell as well as guide Connacht into the knockout stages for the first time.

There are just two changes from the side which defeated Munster 10-8, with the other switch coming up front where Niall Murray comes in to replace Ultan Dillane. Dave Heffernan had been selected to play against Munster but was replacement beforehand by Shane Delahunt who retains his place in a strong Connacht side.

Leicester, who lost their superb winning start to the season away to Wasps last weekend, have again shuffled their side but while they come to the Sportsground with a few notable internationals, they still field a very strong side.

Dan Cole, who made such an impact when a new front row came on after 50 minutes when the sides clashed at Welford Road, is not included in the trip but Engish loosehead Ellis Genge, who did not feature in that game, starts this time. Out-half George Ford is again not included and this time neither is partner Ben Youngs, with the experienced Richard Wigglesworth getting the nod at scrum-half with Freddie Burns again at No.10.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, S Arnold, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, S Delahunt, F Bealham; O Dowling, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler. Replacements: D Heffernan, T Tuimaugi, J Aungier, U Dillane, P Boyle, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, T Farrell.

Leicester Tigers: B Hegarty ; F Steward, M Scott, JP Socino, K Murimurivau; F Burns, R Wigglesworth; E Genge, N Dolly, J Heyes; H Wells, C Green; O Chessum, T Reffell, J Wiese. Replacements: C Clare, J Whitcombe, N Leatigaga, T Manz, F van Wyk, J van Poorvliet, D Kelly, H Saumaki.