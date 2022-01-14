First start for Healy as Connacht make two changes for Tigers clash

Jack Carty, cleared to play after recovering from a split lip and a Covid issue, again skippers the side at out-half where he will be partnered by Kieran Marmion
First start for Healy as Connacht make two changes for Tigers clash

3 April 2021; Kieran Marmion of Connacht, supported by teammate Matt Healy, beats the tackle of Ben Youngs of Leicester Tigers on the way to scoring his side's first try during the European Rugby Challenge Cup Round of 16 match between Leicester Tigers and Connacht at Welford Road in Leicester, England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 12:58
John Fallon

Connacht coach Andy Friend heads into tomorrow’s crunch Heineken Champions Cup with as close to a full hand as he could expect as they bid to take on a Leicester Tigers side who beat them 29-23 last month.

Top try scorer Mack Hansen was ruled out earlier this week, paving the way for Connacht’s all-time leading try scorer Matt Healy to come in for his first start of the season.

Jack Carty, cleared to play after recovering from a split lip and a Covid issue, again skippers the side at out-half where he will be partnered by Kieran Marmion, with both hoping to impress Andy Farrell as well as guide Connacht into the knockout stages for the first time.

There are just two changes from the side which defeated Munster 10-8, with the other switch coming up front where Niall Murray comes in to replace Ultan Dillane. Dave Heffernan had been selected to play against Munster but was replacement beforehand by Shane Delahunt who retains his place in a strong Connacht side.

Leicester, who lost their superb winning start to the season away to Wasps last weekend, have again shuffled their side but while they come to the Sportsground with a few notable internationals, they still field a very strong side.

Dan Cole, who made such an impact when a new front row came on after 50 minutes when the sides clashed at Welford Road, is not included in the trip but Engish loosehead Ellis Genge, who did not feature in that game, starts this time. Out-half George Ford is again not included and this time neither is partner Ben Youngs, with the experienced Richard Wigglesworth getting the nod at scrum-half with Freddie Burns again at No.10.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, S Arnold, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, S Delahunt, F Bealham; O Dowling, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler. Replacements: D Heffernan, T Tuimaugi, J Aungier, U Dillane, P Boyle, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, T Farrell.

Leicester Tigers: B Hegarty ; F Steward, M Scott, JP Socino, K Murimurivau; F Burns, R Wigglesworth; E Genge, N Dolly, J Heyes; H Wells, C Green; O Chessum, T Reffell, J Wiese. Replacements: C Clare, J Whitcombe, N Leatigaga, T Manz, F van Wyk, J van Poorvliet, D Kelly, H Saumaki.

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Squad Training Johnny Sexton to start on bench in Leinster return
A general view of EPCR branding 15/12/2018 Munster game goes ahead despite Covid cases in Castres camp
Nick Champion de Crespigny is tackled by Jack O’Donoghue 18/12/2021 Munster must expect a battle that may cross the line against old foes Castres
#Connacht Rugby
<p>Ulster Ulster’s Rob Baloucoune Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland</p>

Baloucoune returns for Ulster with European bow for Doak

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up