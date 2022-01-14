Baloucoune returns for Ulster with European bow for Doak

Rob Baloucoune is back for Ulster for Sunday’s Champions Cup game away to Northampton Saints while Nathan Doak makes his first European start at Franklin’s Gardens.
Scrum-half John Cooney has been ruled out with a calf injury sustained in last week’s inter-pro defeat by Munster at Thomond Park but James Hume, who tweaked a hamstring in the same game, is available as Ulster try to secure back-to-back wins over the Saints in this season’s competition.
Doak has made 11 appearances for Ulster and scored 54 points this season in some impressive displays deputising for Cooney but starting in Europe is another notable first, and comes on the eve of his 21st birthday on Monday.
Baloucoune suffered a shoulder injury in the home win over Clermont in December and while Jacob Stockdale, Will Addison, Luke Marshall and Iain Henderson are still on the injured list, the return of the Ireland wing is a timely boost for Ulster.
Dan McFarland’s side are second in Pool A with the winless Saints, who lost at Ulster 27-22 in December, down in 11th place.
England star and British and Irish Lion Courtney Lawes makes his 250th appearance for Northampton.
M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen
J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, S Carter, G Jones, D Shanahan, I Madigan, B Moxham