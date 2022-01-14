Baloucoune returns for Ulster with European bow for Doak

Rob Baloucoune is back for Ulster for Sunday’s Champions Cup game away to Northampton Saints while Nathan Doak makes his first European start at Franklin’s Gardens.

Scrum-half John Cooney has been ruled out with a calf injury sustained in last week’s inter-pro defeat by Munster at Thomond Park but James Hume, who tweaked a hamstring in the same game, is available as Ulster try to secure back-to-back wins over the Saints in this season’s competition.