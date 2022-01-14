Johnny Sexton to start on bench in Leinster return

The veteran out-half hasn’t played since twisting his knee and ankle during Ireland’s defeat of the All Blacks in mid-November.
11 January 2022; Jonathan Sexton during a Leinster rugby squad training session at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 12:05
Brendan O'Brien

Johnny Sexton will start on the bench for Leinster when they face Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday.

The veteran out-half hasn’t played since twisting his knee and ankle during Ireland’s defeat of the All Blacks in mid-November. Initially ruled out for six weeks, this is his first opportunity to return given Leinster haven’t played since early December.

Sexton’s reappearance will be a welcome sight for national coach Andy Farrell who is already without his injured back-up Joey Carbery. Ross Byrne will wear the No.10 jersey for Leinster as they chase all five match points at the weekend.

There is no Robbie Henshaw which means Ciaran Frawley partners Garry Ringrose in the midfield while James Lowe has to make do with a slot on the bench as Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour are the designated wings with Hugo Keenan at the back.

Jamison-Gibson Park again gets the nod over Luke McGrath.

The world-class front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong is again on duty while Ross Molony partners captain James Ryan in the second row. Behind them is the impressive trio of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

The list of replacements could hardly be stronger.

Kick-off at the RDS on Sunday is at 1pm. The game is live on BT Sport and Newstalk radio.

Leinster (v Montpellier): H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, R Ruddock, M Deegan, L McGrath, J Sexton, J Lowe.

A general view of EPCR branding 15/12/2018

Munster game goes ahead despite Covid cases in Castres camp

