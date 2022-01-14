Munster game goes ahead despite Covid cases in Castres camp

Munster’s Champions Cup match against Top 14 opponents Castres Olympique in southwest France will go ahead as scheduled tonight at Stade Pierre Fabre, despite the French side reporting a number of cases of Covid-19 among its squad.

The French side revealed that six players had returned positive tests in the latest round of routine testing on Wednesday. Those players are isolating, while the 23 for tonight’s third pool phase match all returned negative tests.

A statement posted on the club website read: “Tests carried out on Wednesday morning on the entire workforce revealed six positive cases among the players. All are asymptomatic and were immediately isolated. We wish them well.

“The team, unveiled yesterday at 1pm according to the EPCR protocol, was therefore composed according to these cases.

“The match against Munster Rugby is not affected, and will take place as planned this evening at 9pm [France time].” December’s round two match between the sides was one of just five to be played.

French sides Montpellier and Racing 92 were awarded 28-0 wins after their opponents, Leinster and Ospreys respectively, were deemed to have forfeited, while a strict tightening of travel rules by the French government accounted for the remaining games. Those matches were this week officially called off and recorded as 0-0 draws.

Meanwhile, the LNR, which organises Top 14 and ProD2 rugby in France, has decided to use three free weekends during the Six Nations tournament to schedule matches that have been postponed because of Covid-19. Toulon are currently three matches behind schedule, while Toulon and Montpellier have two games in hand after matches over the Christmas period were called off.