Connacht half-backs can remind Andy Farrell they haven't gone away against Tigers

The primary focus for Connacht this weekend is a big step towards that elusive Champions Cup knockout spot but coach Andy Friend knows this is also a big opportunity for some of his men to put their hands up for Six Nations selection, not least his out-of-favour half-backs.

It’s now over two years since Jack Carty was capped while Kieran Marmion got 23 minutes off the bench 14 months ago after being left out of the World Cup squad in 2019. Both are now 29 and with time not on their side, Saturday’s clash with Leicester Tigers is another chance to show Andy Farrell what they can do.

Carty, who won the last of his ten caps off the bench against Russia in the World Cup, was called into the squad during the autumn internationals but didn’t make any of the matchday squads despite his superb season so far for Connacht.

Marmion, whose last start was against Wales in a World Cup warm-up match in August 2019 when he won his 27th cap, is coming from even further downstream. His only other international duty since was a 23-minute cameo off the bench against Georgia in November 2020.

Caolin Blade, who has been vying with him for the Connacht No.9 shirt, came through last season for Ireland but Marmion is in pole position again at the Sportsground. “He’s been outstanding all year,” said Friend. “Munster was another really good performance. Craig Casey as we know has been in the Irish squad and Kieran like any player wants to play against the incumbent. And I thought he performed really, really well. He did really well in that game.

“I said to the players afterwards that our senior players really stood up, and Kieran is one of those who is definitely playing some of the best rugby I’ve seen him play since I’ve been here. He’s full of confidence at the moment. And he’s getting back to that running game that when I first saw him play, when I was interviewing for the job and watching the 2016 Pro Final. I just thought he was unbelievable.

“He has huge ambition, as all the guys do here. That’s one of the things here as a club, we pride ourselves on our ambition and our belief that we can get there. And Kieran is showing that at the moment. He has huge ambition to wear that green jersey again. He knows full well that this weekend is a great stage for him to go out and put in another good performance.”

Like Marmion, Carty found himself under pressure at Connacht from Conor Fitzgerald, but he’s regained the starting slot and has been superb this season, handed the captaincy most days.

“The 9/10 combination of Kieran Marmion and Jack has been very special this year,” Friend added. “That’s a tough one for someone like Caolin Blade who last year was one of our form players. He is back and available this week but Kieran and Jack are going great, and with Bundee Aki outside of them makes it a pretty balanced set-up and it is a well-oiled 9-10-12.”

Connacht have been boosted with five more players signing contract extensions. Blade has penned a one-year extension, along with former Irish U-20 hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin, while centre Tom Farrell, flanker Conor Oliver, and promising full-back Oran McNulty have signed two-year extensions.