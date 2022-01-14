Castres coach: 'We are in the race and we will do everything to stay in it'

“Playing Munster is never easy,” Castres’ attack coach David Darricarrere admitted, as he positioned the Top 14 side as underdogs for tonight’s Champions Cup match at Stade Pierre Fabre.

“They are one of the big European teams,” he told journalists this week. “We will be trying to create something special against a great team.”

Castres have long played the underdog card. Darricarrere knows that well. He was joint head coach at Castres between 2013 and 2015, taking over from Laurent Labit and Laurent Travers, before being replaced by Christophe Urios. After spells at Biarritz and Mont-de-Marsan, he had two successful years with the France U20 set-up in 2018 and 2019 under Sebastien Piqueronies, who is now in charge at Pau.

He returned to the town in the Tarn department of southwest France in December 2020 to replace Stephane Prosper, who was sacked after a string of poor performances, as part of yet another new coaching set-up at the club.

His arrival, and the promotion of Pierre-Henry Broncan to head coach, replacing Mauricio Reggiardo, coincided with a turnaround in fortunes at Stade Pierre Fabre.

Castres were 13th when he arrived, but then won 10 of their next 13 matches to finish seventh. They missed out on the play-offs by a point on a tense final day when all seven Top 14 matches kicked off at the same time.

Castres remain unbeaten at home in the Top 14 since Broncan took charge and Darricarrere arrived. Their only defeat at Stade Pierre Fabre under the current regime was the two-point loss against Champions Cup opponents Harlequins last month.

The players and staff are keen to play matches like this one against Munster, despite their poor record of just four wins in 17 previous European meetings. “We’re approaching this match with a lot of appetite, a lot of excitement,” Darricarrere said.

Castres coach David Darricarrere. Picture: Getty Images

“We are very happy to play these [Champions Cup] games because it is a chance to get close to the top level.

"We have to create something special so we can keep hoping for qualification - it's still possible.

“We are in the race and we will do everything to stay in the race.”

The coaches have once again made numerous changes for tonight’s match from the side that beat Stade Francais in the Top 14 on Saturday. Broncan has called up six rested front-row players as he continues a rapid-rotation philosophy that has seen him average seven changes per game all season - but this is a big switch selection, even by his standards.

Experience comes from captain Loic Jacquet, loosehead Antoine Tichit, and midfield pair Pierre Aguillon and Thomas Combezou - and there’s more on the bench in form of Rory Kockott. Baptiste Delaporte returns to the pack two months after suffering a calf injury in a Top 14 outing at Lyon, and said he was excited at the prospect.

“To be able to come back into a good dynamic, with guys who have performed, frankly it's exciting and challenging,” he said.

And he repeated Darricarrere’s mantra: “We still have a chance to qualify, we are still excited to play. As long as it's not over, we will fight.”

Elsewhere, Jack Whetton - the second son of All Black and Castres legend Gary to sign for the club - gets his first start alongside Jacquet in the second row; as does another short-term ‘medical joker’ player, Tongan international Mateaki Kafatolu. Lock Ryno Pieterse, 23, also returns to the squad, having served a 12-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Bordeaux's Maxime Lucu in September.

Homegrown academy star Simon Meka, 21, who impressed on his first senior start in December at Thomond Park, wins a second starting berth, while 19-year-old back Louis Le Brun is on the bench after an impressive Top 14 debut in Castres’ win at Perpignan during the Christmas period. Antoine Zeghdar, Filipo Nakosi and Thomas Larregain add pace at the back, while the strings will be pulled by the halfback pair of Uruguay international Santiago Arata and Ben Botica.