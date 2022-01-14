Munster must expect a battle that may cross the line against old foes Castres

Whether it was last month’s visit by Castres to Thomond Park or the most recent trip to Stade Pierre Fabre that first springs to mind when thinking of tonight’s European opponents, the immediate reaction tends to be an uncomfortable feeling in the pit of one’s stomach.

It will, for many, be making a familiar return this evening as Munster bid to extend their unbeaten start to this season’s Heineken Champions Cup pool campaign in one of rugby’s most inhospitable arenas.

Better that unsettling sense, you may say, than some of the physical discomforts dished out on the pitch when Munster last visited France’s Occitane region, back in December 2018.

An alleged eye-gouging of Chris Cloete; a no-arms, off-the-ball tackle on Peter O’Mahony, and a knock-on from Andrew Conway after a sliding, feet-first intervention from Benjamin Urdapiletta were just the tip of the iceberg as Munster lost out 13-12 in that season’s pool game.

It was Castres’ more orthodox physicality and stifling tactics on display four weeks ago, when the men in red eked out a 19-13 win at Thomond Park, that saw similar frustration revisited, despite that victory helping to deliver a nine-point return from a possible 10 in the opening two rounds.

As the competition edges nervously towards the knockout stages, the scenario could get even rosier if Johann van Graan’s men keep their cool and successfully negotiate tonight’s mission in southern France.

Yet it is worth revisiting the thoughts of our columnist Ronan O’Gara, who in the wake of last month’s hard-fought 19-13 victory in Limerick wrote in these pages of a “massive under-appreciation of what Munster faced at Thomond Park”.

“That is what Castres do to every opposition, every week. They are one of the most difficult teams in Europe, if not the most difficult, to play against.”

O’Gara lauded a group of players who continue the Castres tradition, faced by at least a couple of generations of Munstermen, of taking pride in their on-field obstinance and their willingness to “dog it out for each other”.

Sometimes, though, those traits are expressed in a manner that creeps over the line of acceptability and that was the case when Van Graan took his players there three seasons ago. It mattered not that a referee as well-regarded as Wayne Barnes was in charge of proceedings that night, Castres unleashed a litany of cheap shots and off-the-ball incidents that on another occasion may have resulted in more than the two yellow cards issued by the English official.

Head coach Van Graan this week accepted that his players had to go into this contest expecting similar behaviour, regardless of the important role tonight’s referee Luke Pearce has to play.

“We’ve got incredible respect for them as a club. They’re an incredibly proud club when they play at home and their physicality is a non-negotiable to them. We’ve been in some epic battles with them. The last game there, there were some big incidents off the ball.

“We learned quite a lot after that game and you’ve got to know that there are certain strong points that they’ll want to impose on you. Our discipline will be non-negotiable. We need to make sure that we keep 15 players on the pitch and adapt to the referee on the pitch but also make sure that we try and impose our game onto them because this will be a big battle.

“It will definitely be a physical battle. The maul, the scrum, the breakdown, the way they use their ‘9s’ in phase play from a defensive point of you, chasing your ‘9s’. They are very comfortable with the way they play. They don’t play a lot of rugby in their own half. They kind of invite you to play in your own half.

“They’ve got a long kicking game. (Ben) Botica is back and they’ve got some very dangerous Fijians. If you look back at the La Rochelle game, when La Rochelle had a healthy lead, and they came back from broken field, which clearly they are very good at.

“So we will have to be very disciplined, not only with our actions but our game discipline because a lot of teams have gone there and lost the plot. So it’s very simple, we will have to be at our best on Friday night to get a result there.”

Being at their best means displaying a level of street smarts that was not evident three years ago, Van Graan agreed.

“Yeah, I think it’s fair to say we learned a lot out of that game, specifically against Castres. We were pretty well prepared. I felt that in the last game against them we had that opportunity just before half-time when we thought we scored the try and it was ruled differently.

“Look, we adapted, we took the three points but yes, to use your words, we will definitely have to be more streetwise and like I said I think we’ve learned a lot out of the past games against them.”

Munster are in for a potentially long night but after a month of squad rotation necessitated by Covid-19 upheavals, Van Graan has an experienced line-up surrounding fly-half Jack Crowley, the only recognised rookie in the starting XV.

Forewarned, forearmed, and buoyed by a much-needed home United Rugby Championship victory over Ulster, Munster will require every ounce of the togetherness and mental toughness that has been added over a challenging past few weeks if they are to emerge from this most testing of fixtures with a home knockout draw still within reach.