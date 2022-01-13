Munster tyro Jack Crowley handed first European start 

Captain Peter O’Mahony and fellow Ireland stars Andrew Conway, Keith Earls and Conor Murray all return to the Munster starting line-up for Friday night’s Heineken Champions Cup visit to Castres.

Head coach Johann van Graan has made five changes and a positional switch from the side which started last Saturday’s 18-13 United Rugby Championship home victory over derby rivals Ulster but Jack Crowley remains in the number 10 jersey for a first European start at fly-half having made his debut off the bench against Castres at Thomond Park last month.

O’Mahony returns at blindside flanker having missed the Ulster win due to a leg strain sustained in the pre-game warm-up with Conway and Earls coming onto the wings, Murray starting at scrum-half and Jack O’Donoghue, an influential replacement last weekend against Ulster, starting at openside flanker.

Tadhg Beirne, who captained the side at the last minute having been named on the bench, makes way for O’Mahony by switching to lock in partnership with Fineen Wycherley.

There is no place in the matchday squad for Simon Zebo, one of several frontline stars to sign a new contract beyond this season in the past few days, despite having the red card he received against Ulster rescinded on Wednesday by a disciplinary committee. There is a place on the bench, however, for a fit-again Jean Kleyn, the lock who sustained a knee injury on New Year’s Day at Connacht.

Jake Flannery will provide out-half cover from the bench and is in line to make his Champions Cup debut.

Castres have won three Top 14 games in a row since their 19-13 Limerick defeat on December 18, beating Perpignan away and La Rochelle at home by a point apiece before coming out 15-9 winners over Stade Francais at Stade Pierre Fabre last Saturday in a win that sent them third in the league..

Castres make 13 changes from that starting line-up for Friday’s switch to European rugby, just fly-half Ben Botica, who missed the Thomond Park loss, and centre Thomas Combezou being required to kick off against Munster after last weekend.

CASTRES: T Larregain; A Zeghdar, T Combezou, P Aguillon, F Nakosi; B Botica, S Arata; A Tichit, B Humbert, A Guillamon; L Jacquet - captain, J Whetton; M Kafatolu, S Meka, B Delaporte.

Replacements: P Colonna, J Nostadt, M Tierney, R Pieterse, H Hermet, R Kockott, L Le Brun, B Guillemin.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls; J Crowley, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, S Archer; F Wycherley, T Beirne; P O’Mahony - captain, J O’Donoghue, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, J Loughman, J Ryan, J Kleyn, J Hodnett, C Casey, J Flannery, S Daly.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).