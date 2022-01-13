Conor Oliver: Connacht won't shy away from history bid

Conor Oliver may be only in his second season at the Sportsground but he knows how significant it will be if Connacht make it through to the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time in their history.

Victory over Leicester Tigers in Galway on Saturday would leave them on the cusp of qualification ahead of a trip to Paris to take on a Stade Francais side they beat in Galway in December.

Oliver spent five seasons with Munster having joined their academy in 2015 and knows all about big European games but while he made 28 appearances for them, he was always outside the squad for Champions Cup games and didn’t make his debut in the competition until he moved to the Sportsground last season.

Now the Skerries native is keen to play his part in driving Andy Friend’s side into the knockout stages and his performances this season is one of the reasons they are going so well.

“It’s exciting, everyone is excited for this game,” said the 26-year old. “European weeks are just different. URC is a great competition but European weeks, these are the games that everyone wants to be playing in and everyone wants to be performing in.

“We are not shying away from the fact that we want to be the first Connacht team to get out of the pool stage and get to the play-offs.

“We have talked about this and it’s a massive aim for us as a squad and I think it is a great driver for the lads training this week and putting our best foot forward.”

They had to be content with a losing bonus point in Welford Road and Leicester come to Galway having lost their winning run since the start of the season when they got turned over by Wasps in Coventry and Oliver is not sure if that leaves them vulnerable or beatable this weekend.

“I think a bit of both to be honest. I watched the game at the weekend, it probably wasn’t the prettiest wins but it showed that they are vulnerable in parts of their game. We are expecting a big performance out of them coming over here. Every team that loses an unbeaten run is going to want to regain it, you know, so we know what we are expecting and we will be ready,” he added.

The former Ireland U20 international still harbours hopes of a full senior cap but while Andy Friend has been heaping praise on him in Galway, there has not been any word from the other Andy in charge of the Irish side.

“Nothing yet, but that’s always been the ambition from playing rugby as a young lad. That has always been the goal but I’m keeping my head down, just kinda keep playing as well as I can and whatever happens with that type of stuff … I’m really happy playing with Connacht, I’m really happy at Connacht and that’s all I’m trying to focus on now and keep putting in performances for the team.”

He’s enjoying his rugby now more than at any time in his career and knows it would be a huge boost to advance in Europe.

“There’s a different brand of rugby from the last few years I played in Munster. And maybe a bit of adaption on my part to go out there and kind of play with a bit more confidence. At the start of this season as well I feel the coaches are giving me a lot of confidence to go and kind of express myself and do things I want to do on the pitch. And I feel as if, not as if I have a free rein, but it’s a lot more expansive than I was maybe used back in Munster.

“I love the Sportsground, I know it’s not the biggest place but look, we get a massive showing out for these games and it’s great seeing what it does for the people of Connacht as well, like the smiles on people’s faces don’t go unnoticed as players. As a club and as a community as well, I think it uplifts everyone,” he added.