Gavin Coombes: Munster players are backed to show their skills

If Billy Holland was watching last Saturday, the former Munster stalwart would almost certainly have allowed himself a wry smile as Gavin Coombes dispatched a back-of-the-hand offload to Josh Wycherley during the build-up to the winning try against Ulster.

It was an exquisite moment in a superbly executed score, finished by Alex Kendellen, that had started with full-back Mike Haley making significant ground over halfway. Then came No 8 Coombe’s excellent delivery to replacement prop Wycherley in midfield, before back-rower Jack O’Donoghue traversed some more hard yards from where his forward pack-mates bludgeoned and then eventually crossed the Ulster line on the way to an 18-13 United Rugby Championship victory.

It was a much-needed win ahead of tomorrow night’s Heineken Champions Cup showdown at Castres. And for Coombes, 24, the decisive try was the fruits of the skills he says the Munster squad are encouraged to display when the opportunity arises.

“They back us to use our skills, I think that’s very apparent,” said Coombes.

“If you go back to the Toulouse game last year, some of those Rainbow Cup games, we played some great rugby. Even at the start of this year.

“They want us to express ourselves and take the right options when they’re on, I think there’s a lot of lads who have that skillset to do what they want.”

Coombes’ execution in that attack, he said, was: “Just communication from Josh, I knew he was going to get to my outside, and once I made contact, my arms were free, and I was able to get the ball to him.

“It’s the players around you who have to make the calls as well, it’s not just on the man with the ball. I think, as a team, we have really developed that.”

As an individual also. Holland spoke last summer of Coombes the academy recruit and, as the accompanying anecdote suggests, the Skibbereen powerhouse’s decision-making when it came to offloading was less than judicious for then-head coach Anthony Foley’s liking.

“Yeah, I remember it,” Coombes said this week. “I think that’s a bit of jealousy on Billy’s part, he couldn’t throw one to save his life!

“But no, I remember it well. I think I was a bit too eager when I first came up, making wrong decisions, throwing it every time.

“That’s what the coaches are there for, to tell you when you should and you shouldn’t, and that’s a part of my game that has developed over my academy years and the last couple of seasons.”

The development is, of course, ongoing, and he added: “I think there’s a lot of room to improve, and I think I’ve great coaches around me to point me in the right direction. It’s little moments here and there that I can fine-tune, but I don’t think I’ll ever be happy with myself, I don’t think I’ll ever think I’m the finished article.

“I don’t think any rugby player is going to sit here and tell you that they’re where they want to be. I think everyone’s chasing perfection and no one knows if you can achieve it, but you’re always chasing it.”

For now, Coombes is simply delighted to be playing again after being one of the 14 members of Munster’s travelling party to South Africa who tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to isolate both in Cape Town and on his return to Ireland. It meant the back-rower was sidelined for 10 weeks before his return in the January 1 loss at Connacht.

“I don’t think anyone’s going to sit here and say that it was easy,” he said. “I was one of the lads who was out there, and that was tough.

“I did my 10 days, and was looking forward to getting home and then when we got home, we had to isolate again because this Omicron was just new, so we were kind of unfortunate that way.

“And that was frustrating, but look, the lads that were here did their job, they did more than enough, five points over in Wasps and then we got the win here against Castres, so for me, it’s all about team, and if the team is going to win, that makes it a little bit easier.

“I would have missed a lot of training weeks, but I have got two 80 minutes in the last weeks, and I think that will really stand to me now going forward.

“I feel like I’m getting to where I was before we left, and I can only take it week-on-week again. I also can’t ignore my body and push it too hard, so I have aches and pains every week from playing and stuff, so it’s just taking it week-on-week.”

Coombes knows he will need every ounce of strength he can muster for the challenge posed by Castres on their home turf in southern France tomorrow.

“They’re going to be physical, it’s going to be similar to what we had in Thomond Park. They obviously have a very strong maul and strong scrum, they can also play ball as well. They have a few very good backs as well, and it’s going to be a tight game, I don’t think anything is going to come easy.”