Simon Zebo cleared by URC after red card against Ulster

Simon Zebo has been cleared by a URC disciplinary panel after being shown a red card in the derby win over Ulster in Thomond Park.
After undergoing a "detailed examination" of the incident where Ulster's Michael Lowry was on the receiving end of the challenge, the panel determined that Zebo "only (made) minimal contact" on the full-back.
They said the tackle was completed by Jack Crowley therefore Zebo shouldn't receive a suspension.
Despite that determination, there was no retrospective action taken against Crowley for the incident.