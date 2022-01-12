Simon Zebo cleared by URC after red card against Ulster

The panel determined that Zebo "only (made) minimal contact" on the full-back
Referee Mike Adamson shows a red card to Simon Zebo of Munster. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 17:15

Simon Zebo has been cleared by a URC disciplinary panel after being shown a red card in the derby win over Ulster in Thomond Park.

After undergoing a "detailed examination" of the incident where Ulster's Michael Lowry was on the receiving end of the challenge, the panel determined that Zebo "only (made) minimal contact" on the full-back.

They said the tackle was completed by Jack Crowley therefore Zebo shouldn't receive a suspension.

Despite that determination, there was no retrospective action taken against Crowley for the incident.

