RG Snyman signs two-year contract extension with Munster

Munster have received a significant boost for the future by securing South African World Cup winner RG Snyman for another two seasons.

Snyman was among a group of six players alongside props Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa, Liam O’Connor, and hooker Scott Buckley who became the latest players to committed their futures to the province this month after similar announcements in the past two weeks.

The giant lock, a member of the Springboks' renowned Bomb Squad of impact substitutes during the successful 2019 World Cup campaign, had been expected to move on at the end of his initial two-year contract signed in the summer of 2020 after playing just four times during an injury-plagued spell in Ireland. The 26-year-old is currently rehabbing the second serious knee injury of his time at Munster but his commitment to stay despite the pending departure of head coach Johann van Graan at the end of this season can been interpreted as a willingness to repay the patience and support give to him during a difficult time on the sidelines.

Tighthead Archer, 33, is the province’s most-capped prop having played 235 times for Munster has signed a one-year contract extension, as has loosehead O’Connor while Salanoa, a tighthead, has signed on for three more years following his 2020 move from Leinster.

Hooker Buckley will graduate from the Munster academy to a senior contract ahead of next season afte signing a two-year deal. The Kinsale front-rower enjoyed a debut to remember last month as a try-scoring man of the match in the European pool win at Wasps, a performance e that also showcased his potential as a dependable lineout thrower with a perfect 20 from 20 return.

The latest deals come in a week where Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Daly, Ben Healy, Keynan Knox, and Jeremy Loughman all signed contract extensions with the province.