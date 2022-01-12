Robert Wall scores hat trick as dominant Rockwell College ease to victory in Senior Cup

Rockwell College 55 Glenstal Abbey 7

Rockwell College will meet Ardscoil Rís in the quarter-final eliminator of the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup as they comprehensively defeated Glenstal Abbey at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

A superb hat-trick of tries from Robert Wall and a brace from Brian Gleeson inspired Rockwell to a stunning 48-point victory in this first-round qualifier of the competition as the Co Limerick school crashed out of the competition.

The Tipperary school showed their class inside the opening three minutes as they opened their account when McGarry skipped past his man before touching down. He would then coolly fire over the conversion from close-range to give his team the perfect start.

Colourful Rockwell supporters cheering on their team against Glenstal Abbey' during the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup at Musgrave Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The number 10 would then split the uprights with a sensational penalty from a tough angle to give College a 10-point lead and they would soon have a man advantage when Abbey’s Peter Queally was sent to the sin-bin.

They made full use of the extra space as both Tadhg Carey and Robert Wall grabbed further tries by the 17th minute to give them a 22-0 lead.

Glenstal rallied in the second quarter as their rivals allowed their tempo and their discipline to drop - both Henry Buttimer and Tadhg Carey were shown yellow cards - but they couldn’t reduce the deficit before the half-time break despite their pressure.

They would finally get on the board in the 43rd minute when Garvan Woodcock went down behind the line with Michael Buckley expertly adding the conversion.

But by that juncture Rockwell had already scored further tries through Brian Gleeson and Robert Wall - the former converted by McGarry - to all but end this fixture as a contest, 34-7.

Rockwell's Joseph Lawrence takes on Glenstal Abbey's Ciaran Woodcock. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Another powerful try by Gleeson soon meant the main talking point was who would complete their hat-trick for Rockwell in the closing stages.

And it was Wall who would do the honours in injury time - Kian O’Reilly impressing with his kicking as he tallied three conversions off the substitutes bench - to seal a memorable win and Rockwell College’s place in the next round.

Scorers for Rockwell College: Tries - R Wall (3), B Gleeson (2), O O’Dwyer, T Carey, P McGarry. Cons - P McGarry (3), K O’Reilly (3). Pens - P McGarry.

Scorers for Glenstal Abbey: Tries - G Woodcock. Cons - M Buckley.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: H Buttimer, M Carey, R Wall, O O’Dwyer, T Carey, P McGarry, W Bermingham; B Everard, D Crowley, J Browne, C Bowen, J Ryan, J Lawrence, J Fogarty, B Gleeson.

Replacements: K O’Reilly, M Richard Long, A Harold-Barry, C Neville, T O’Dea, R McKevitt, T Collier, O Ediale, C McAuliffe, L Fitzgerald.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: I Larkin, P Queally, N Agbanobi, D Lehane, C Woodcock, M Buckley, F Connolly; D Kennedy, D Hughes, J Cunningham-Ash, P Frawley, D Hughes, P O’Neill, G Woodcock, K Roche.

Replacements: S Crotty-Elder, B Collins, B Kerr, S Hanly, G Francois, M McDonagh, T Breslin.

Referee: Frank Murphy.