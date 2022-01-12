Robert Wall scores hat trick as dominant Rockwell College ease to victory in Senior Cup

A superb hat-trick of tries from Robert Wall and a brace from Brian Gleeson inspired Rockwell to a stunning 48-point victory in the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup first round
Robert Wall scores hat trick as dominant Rockwell College ease to victory in Senior Cup

Rockwell College's Robert Wall scores a try against Glenstal Abbey during the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup clash at Musgrave Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 16:06
Andrew Horgan

Rockwell College 55 Glenstal Abbey 7

Rockwell College will meet Ardscoil Rís in the quarter-final eliminator of the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup as they comprehensively defeated Glenstal Abbey at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

A superb hat-trick of tries from Robert Wall and a brace from Brian Gleeson inspired Rockwell to a stunning 48-point victory in this first-round qualifier of the competition as the Co Limerick school crashed out of the competition.

The Tipperary school showed their class inside the opening three minutes as they opened their account when McGarry skipped past his man before touching down. He would then coolly fire over the conversion from close-range to give his team the perfect start.

Colourful Rockwell supporters cheering on their team against Glenstal Abbey' during the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup at Musgrave Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Colourful Rockwell supporters cheering on their team against Glenstal Abbey' during the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup at Musgrave Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The number 10 would then split the uprights with a sensational penalty from a tough angle to give College a 10-point lead and they would soon have a man advantage when Abbey’s Peter Queally was sent to the sin-bin.

They made full use of the extra space as both Tadhg Carey and Robert Wall grabbed further tries by the 17th minute to give them a 22-0 lead.

Glenstal rallied in the second quarter as their rivals allowed their tempo and their discipline to drop - both Henry Buttimer and Tadhg Carey were shown yellow cards - but they couldn’t reduce the deficit before the half-time break despite their pressure.

They would finally get on the board in the 43rd minute when Garvan Woodcock went down behind the line with Michael Buckley expertly adding the conversion.

But by that juncture Rockwell had already scored further tries through Brian Gleeson and Robert Wall - the former converted by McGarry - to all but end this fixture as a contest, 34-7.

Rockwell's Joseph Lawrence takes on Glenstal Abbey's Ciaran Woodcock. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Rockwell's Joseph Lawrence takes on Glenstal Abbey's Ciaran Woodcock. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Another powerful try by Gleeson soon meant the main talking point was who would complete their hat-trick for Rockwell in the closing stages.

And it was Wall who would do the honours in injury time - Kian O’Reilly impressing with his kicking as he tallied three conversions off the substitutes bench - to seal a memorable win and Rockwell College’s place in the next round.

Scorers for Rockwell College: Tries - R Wall (3), B Gleeson (2), O O’Dwyer, T Carey, P McGarry. Cons - P McGarry (3), K O’Reilly (3). Pens - P McGarry.

Scorers for Glenstal Abbey: Tries - G Woodcock. Cons - M Buckley.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: H Buttimer, M Carey, R Wall, O O’Dwyer, T Carey, P McGarry, W Bermingham; B Everard, D Crowley, J Browne, C Bowen, J Ryan, J Lawrence, J Fogarty, B Gleeson.

Replacements: K O’Reilly, M Richard Long, A Harold-Barry, C Neville, T O’Dea, R McKevitt, T Collier, O Ediale, C McAuliffe, L Fitzgerald.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: I Larkin, P Queally, N Agbanobi, D Lehane, C Woodcock, M Buckley, F Connolly; D Kennedy, D Hughes, J Cunningham-Ash, P Frawley, D Hughes, P O’Neill, G Woodcock, K Roche.

Replacements: S Crotty-Elder, B Collins, B Kerr, S Hanly, G Francois, M McDonagh, T Breslin.

Referee: Frank Murphy.

More in this section

2020 Guinness Six Nations Launch - Tobacco Dock Wales name first 12 women to receive pro rugby contracts
Connacht v Munster - United Rugby Championship Stakes very high for Connacht as Leicester Tigers come to town
Robin McBryde 11/1/2022 Robin McBryde: Leinster eager to let loose again in Europe
Bath v Worcester Warriors - Gallagher Premiership - The Recreation Ground

Bath refuse to play La Rochelle under current French Covid rules

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up