Player of the year Robbie Henshaw predicts more to come in 2022

Robbie Henshaw is adamant that there is more to come, from him as a player and from Leinster and Ireland sides expected to push for silverware as the season ramps up.

His own influence will go a long way to fuelling the fortunes of both teams. Now 28, and at the start of what is considered a player’s prime, Henshaw’s outstanding form has just been recognised with the honour of the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland’s player of the year.

Troubled for far too long and far too often by injury, the centre has by and large avoided such pitfalls in recent times and his exceptional play extended to his efforts as a starter in all three tests for the British and Irish Lions against South Africa last summer.

A world-class performer on both sides of the ball, there is a recognition that he has still more to offer in a leadership role given his age and experience, even if the vocal side of things can at times be “uncomfortable” for a man of few words.

Ireland and Leinster centre, Robbie Henshaw, who named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men's Player of The Year. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

“The coaches would always challenge you in that way, to be a leader, to make yourself known in the squad. That’s key,” he admits, leaning on a theory that has been pushed in no small part by Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster. “Coaches would always challenge you.

“For me, my experience when I was younger, there was always that core leadership group, and a few key voices in the backline and in the forwards that would help you along the way. That helped me when I was younger so I’m trying to give back and help the younger guys coming up.”

Henshaw’s recent form is all the more impressive given the upheavals experienced on a global level and the effects of the pandemic.

It’s actually surprising to note that he played just 16 times across 2021. His last game was the URC home tie against Connacht on December 3 with Leinster as a unit sitting up on blocks since the Heineken Champions Cup defeat of Bath eight days later.

Two postponements and that controversial loss of five match points to Montpellier before Christmas has left the province eager to reignite a season.

Montpellier at the RDS on Sunday would be a fine place to make a statement. If it goes ahead, of course.

“It has been mixed,” Henshaw accepts of their form. “There’s definitely another level in us. Having said that, we’ve had really good moments in games, it’s probably just about having that 90 to 100% performance that we can look at and say, ‘This is the level’.

“There’s been great results for us but within the squad we know there’s more in the tank and we can definitely get more out of our performances. It will be a challenge coming up against a big Montpellier side who are playing really good rugby at the moment.”

Andy Farrell would dearly love to see a Leinster side boasting so many of his Ireland lads hit their straps.

However Ireland appear to be in good shape after a superb November window which delivered three wins, which have again raised hopes and questions about the side’s ability to peak for a World Cup.

All concerned have acknowledged that concern in recent months but the priority entering February is the need to maintain momentum generated since that defeat of England at the end of the 2021 Six Nations when a corner appeared to have been turned.

“Yeah, off the back of a really successful November, we’re definitely up there or favourites for the Six Nations. We’ll have to hit the ground running. It’s a tough first game against Wales, it’s France the week after so we definitely have a challenge ahead of us.

“We’ll have a huge confidence going into this competition off the back of a good summer series and a really good November series, so there’s huge confidence within the group and it’s a case of where we’re going in the squad and the question is where we can we get to in terms of the next level.”