Johann van Graan: ‘I’ll put every bit I have into this club until I leave’

It took two weeks of unrelenting criticism but Johann van Graan has come out fighting in stating his commitment to see out the remaining months of his contract as Munster head coach.

Perhaps it was the source of the barbs aimed in his direction, the likes of Keith Wood and Peter Stringer, Munster legends with longer and more storied associations to the red jersey than the Bath-bound Van Graan which prompted a change in tack from the South African yesterday as he faced the media ahead of Friday’s challenging trip to Castres in the Heineken Champions Cup. Yet after a less than stellar media performance in front of the RTÉ cameras before last Saturday’s United Rugby Championship, a still steely yet more passionate Van Graan emerged during his online press conference.

Asked to respond to Stringer’s assertion that the outgoing head coach, who announced his decision to depart for the English Premiership last month, “doesn’t really want to be here”, Van Graan replied: “I absolutely want to be here. I’ve committed until the 30th of June with this club. I’ve communicated that to all the right channels as I’ve stated in the middle of December.

“I want to reiterate — I know you guys don’t know me well from a personal point of view — but my heart is certainly in this club. It’s always been in this club.

“Coaches make decisions, as I’ve stated here a few months ago. You would see that very clearly in my press release. I absolutely want to be here.

“We’ve got big dreams for this group, nothing has changed there. The most important thing is, I take you back to what a player like Dave Kilcoyne said, I’ve been open with this group. I will continue to do so and I’ll continue to put every bit I have into this club until I leave here on the 30th of June.”

In the wake of a performance in defeat at Connacht on January 1 that Wood had described as “turgid nonsense” the former Munster, Ireland, and Lions hooker urged the province’s hierarchy to change the game plan or change the coach but Van Graan said he was confident in the counsel he kept and that did not involve listening to media pundits.

“You’ve got to make sure you listen to the right people. The right people are the people inside the HPC (Munster High Performance Centre). Throughout my whole life, I have said, listen with two ears and one mouth. Keep balanced. I was asked the question on Saturday night in terms of, are you disappointed with (the current tone of media coverage)?

“I think the important thing from my side is it shows to that (people care about) Munster and I understand that. I understand that people are incredibly proud of this club and they want this club to perform and this club to win.

“The only thing that I will say is, I am the exact same. All the staff, all the players in this HPC are the exact same. We all want the best for Munster.

“I have got a job to do and that’s being the coach of this group of players and this team. I am very privileged and proud to be that, and will continue to do so.” The head coach also refused to accept, as was suggested by a reporter, that he could have a “very long war (of words) from here to the summer” if the concerns being voiced on the nation’s airwaves continued.

‘I certainly don’t see it as a war. It’s very important to note that the fans of Munster have been incredibly good to my family and I. We are very happy living in Ireland. I understand that when you are the coach of such an amazing club that if things don’t go that well on the field, that it’s your responsibility and that’s something that I’ve taken with the other coaches, with the staff, and with the players.

“I think it’s important to note that we as a club are united. The people that work for Munster Rugby, we are all in this together and one of our core values is community and I believe that you should always see the best in people.

“I understand some people are not happy with some of our performances and we as a group have taken responsibility. We try to improve week on week and I’ll continue to do so over the next six months.”