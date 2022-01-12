Robin McBryde: Leinster eager to let loose again in Europe

Robin McBryde says Leinster will look to feed off their frustrations if their game against Montpellier goes ahead at the RDS this Sunday.

The province was all set to fly to the French city in round two, despite a plethora of Covid positives, but the game was pulled late in the week and all five match points duly awarded to a Top 14 side that had virus issues of their own at the time.

It is a decision that enraged Leinster, but EPCR, in a statement released after forwards coach McBryde spoke to the media yesterday, duly confirmed that the decision, and two more relating to cancelled fixtures prior to Christmas, would stand.

The province issued a tweet last night expressing their disappointment “with the decision of EPCR this afternoon and will meet tomorrow to discuss what, if any, option remains open to the club”.

The reality is that they have few, if any, and McBryde sounded a note of realism when addressing the loss of five match points which leaves them chasing all 10 available in upcoming fixtures against Montpellier and Bath.

“With any team who has been affected in this way.... once you start, it’s not going to be a level playing field,” he said. “You’ve just to deal with it and move on, not let it affect us. What will be will be.

“It’s not anything we can control, so it doesn’t matter how much we shout up and down or whatever. If we get a decision, great. If we don’t, we don’t. It’s out of our control.”

This latest meeting between the sides is not yet guaranteed either.

Montpellier, whose league game against Toulouse was postponed last weekend, returned three more positives yesterday, while Leinster served notice of one of their own, plus a close contact.

Both clubs are continuing with their preparations on the basis that the tie will go ahead, and the Leinster forwards coach wasn’t shy in declaring that his players would approach it with an even larger appetite than usual.

“It’s against the opposition that that result was given against as well, so there’s a frustration there,” he said.

“You’ve got to move on, adapt, and deal with it. Everybody is having to deal with certain things, certain challenges, so we’ve just got to put a positive spin on it, really.”

The hope is that it gets the green light and brings to an end an inactive spell for the province whose players were last seen on the field when routing Bath at the Aviva Stadium back on December 11 in round one of Europe.

The good news is that Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster have an abundance of players available to them.

Johnny Sexton is fit again, and McBryde was especially enthused about the presence of 24 fit forwards at training yesterday.

Not included among them is the flanker Dan Leavy, whose appalling luck when it comes to injuries continues with the confirmation that he will now miss another two months, this time due to a fractured wrist.

“He just landed awkwardly on his hand,” said McBryde.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating because Dan is all about playing. He’s Leinster through-and-through. So, it’s frustrating.

“We saw how well he played in that [2018 Heineken Champions Cup] final before I arrived.

“If we can get him anywhere near that level… He was awesome on that day. Everybody knows the potential he’s got, it’s just giving him the opportunity to get out there and do it.

“It’s tough, especially with the injuries he’s had.”