Stakes very high for Connacht as Leicester Tigers come to town

Andy Friend doesn’t want to create unnecessary hype around Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Leicester Tigers but, in terms of getting Connacht to smash through another glass ceiling, there’s no denying this is a huge game for the province.

Connacht have never made it through to the knockout stages of the Champions Cup in six previous attempts, but now they have a real chance.

They have done the hard work, picking up five points when beating Stade Français 36-9 and then snatching a losing bonus point away to Leicester Tigers before Christmas.

A win over the Tigers on Saturday and a losing bonus point in Paris the following week might be enough to see them through. Indeed, they would fancy their chances of beating a disinterested Stade Français if it came to it.

However, the game part of the equation is beating Tigers on Saturday. Steve Borthwick’s men, sitting on top of the Premiership, lost their 13-match winning start to the season away to Wasps last weekend. Friend is going to lose sleep over whether that makes them vulnerable or fired-up for a backlash.

“That’s theirs. Whatever team turns up will be what will turn up. You know they are a proud outfit. You can see the way they play. I actually thought at the end of that game they were very unlucky not to get a penalty try. Ben Youngs went over, so they were probably unlucky as well. We know Leicester Tigers have big ambitions in Europe, so we know what is coming on Saturday and we’re ready for that.

“It’s a huge game. Europe is the ultimate stage. We put ourselves in a good position, but it means nothing if we don’t perform well on Saturday and hopefully pick up the win. We will be doing everything in our power to do that.”

Connacht looked good for a rare win in England against Leicester a few weeks ago, but the introduction of a new front row, particularly Dan Cole, swung the game in favour of the Tigers. Up to then, Friend thought the win was within their grasp.

“If you asked me in the 49th minute, I would have said yeah, we’re in control here. At the 50th minute, when they brought on their three front-rowers — and I thought the timing of that for them was very clever — that changed things for us.

“They got that scrum penalty into the corner, we gave away a penalty off the lineout and the rest is history — the repeated scrums under the sticks, a yellow card. And it’s very, very hard to play against anybody [in that situation], let alone Leicester Tigers at Welford Road with 14 men.

“Upon reflection, they were the better team on the day because they dealt with those pressure points better, but I was really really pleased and proud of the fact that we got the bonus point, which has kept us alive, and now we welcome them on Saturday.”

Top try scorer Mack Hansen will again miss his European debut, having aggravated a calf injury in training last week. Out-half Jack Carty is available after recovering from a facial injury that forced him off in the 10-8 win over Munster and a Covid issue.