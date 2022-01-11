Leinster's defeat to Montpellier to stand as no Champions Cup rematches to be played

EPCR have “regrettably” come to the conclusion that the Champions and Challenge Cup fixtured postponed last month will now be as cancelled and recorded as scoreless draws with two match points awarded to all the sides involved.

And the organising body has also made it known that there will be no change of heart regarding the three other fixtures already deemed cancelled last month, Leinster’s trip to Montpellier among them when the French club was awarded all five match points.

In all, five Champions Cup and two Challenge Cup round two games were declared as delayed rather than written off prior to Christmas. The postponements were deemed necessary at the time due to the introduction of new travel measures between the UK and France.

The result of these new regulations, introduced due to the Omicron wave, was that tournament organisers were unable to guarantee that existing cross-border travel exemptions for players and club officials would remain place.

Now, with next to no wiggle room in the packed rugby calendar, EPCR has clearly felt that it has been left with no other course of action but to move on.

The five Champions Cup games affected are: Bath Rugby v La Rochelle; Sale Sharks v Clermont Auvergne; Scarlets v Bordeaux-Bègles; Toulose v Wasps and Stade Francais v Bristol Bears.

Other round two games were cancelled outright at the time due to Covid cases. Among them was that Leinster trip to Montpellier with the French club ultimately awarded a 28-0 win and all five match points despite Leinster’s readiness to fulfil the fixture.

Leinster have since asked that the decision be revisited but the ECPCR made it clear that the original course of action regarding those cancelled matches would stand in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

“A distinction should be drawn between the decisions in respect of the seven Round 2 matches in question and other tournament fixtures which were previously cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreaks or forced isolations affecting player availability.

“Those previously cancelled fixtures could not have been played as scheduled under any circumstances, whereas the clubs involved in the Round 2 matches in question were all cleared and available to contest the matches.

“Therefore, the determined outcomes of the three previously cancelled or forfeited Heineken Champions Cup fixtures, and the one EPCR Challenge Cup fixture, will stand.”

Rounds 3 and 4 of the two European competitions are due to be played out over the next two weekends and, while some concerns remain over Covid protocols required of UK teams visiting France, there are reports that the French government will soon relax travel measures.