Injury-hit Ulster 'want to be in control' of Champions Cup destiny

Ulster are “not particularly hopeful” of having John Cooney and James Hume fit in time for Sunday’s Champions Cup game against Northampton Saints but Rob Baloucoune is moving closer to a return.

Ireland internationals Cooney (calf) and Hume (hamstring) limped out of Saturday’s inter-pro loss against Munster at Thomond Park and are still being assessed.

“I really hope we do (have them available) but for obvious reasons I am not particularly hopeful,” admitted Ulster attack coach Dan Soper.

“James felt he could keep going with the tight hamstring but it’s not worth the risk, is it?”

Winger Rob Baloucoune damaged his shoulder during the memorable win over Clermont in December and missed the subsequent 27-22 home win over Northampton Saints, but he is believed to be close to a return.

Soper reckons beating Northampton twice inside the past nine months makes Ulster’s job harder this Sunday when they visit Franklin’s Gardens.

Ulster beat the Saints 35-27 in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in April, in what was their first foray into Europe’s second-tier competition after a Covid-affected Champions Cup programme was condensed by the organisers.

They followed that up with a superb start to this season’s Champions Cup and those back-to-back wins over Clermont and Northampton.

A Covid outbreak and two postponed games against Connacht and Leinster halted their winning charge, and may in part have been to blame for a poor display against the 14 men of Munster, Ulster failing to capitalise on Simon Zebo’s early red card.

“We didn’t win that area in the middle of the pitch in terms of getting momentum and when we needed the backs to step up they didn’t quite do that either so we were a bit off in a lot of areas,” admitted Soper.

“We have all put our hands up and have seen that and hopefully we can fix them. You’ve got to be on it every week in the competitions we’re playing in or you get found out.

“Dan Biggar is one of the leading players in the Premiership and just because we beat them here a few weeks ago doesn’t give us a golden ticket.

“If anything, it probably makes it a bit harder so we understand this is a real challenge for us.

“We’ve done a good job in Europe but if we don’t win we fall back into the pack and you’re relying on results elsewhere. We don’t want that, we want to be in control.”

Consistency has continually been a problem for Ulster and this season is nothing new.

After the high of winning away at Leinster in November for the first time since 2013, they fell flat on their faces away to the Ospreys the following week.

After the European wins over Clermont and Northampton, they followed it up with a loss at Munster. Now they need to go on another winning run to stay in control of things in the Champions Cup.

“Consistency is the ultimate that every professional team and sportsperson is striving for and I don’t disagree that we haven’t quite found that recipe yet,” added Soper.

“It is part of the journey. If there was a magic formula everyone would have it but we have certain standards that we try to get to every week.”