Blow for Leinster as Dan Leavy set for two months out with fractured wrist

Leinster have been dealt a blow with news that Dan Leavy is to spend two months on the sideline after suffering a fractured wrist.
The province also announced that they have two unnamed players in isolation ahead of Sunday's Champions Cup clash with Montpellier (RDS, 1pm). However, one of these is a close contact.
Also on the treatment table for the province are Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Dave Kearney (back), Michael Milne (calf) with none of the trio expected to be available for the match against the Top 14 side.
Leo Cullen's side were big 45-20 winners in their first European outing of the season before the frustration of the reverse fixture against the French where Leinster were deemed to have conceded the match due to Covid issues.