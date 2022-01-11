Johann van Graan: I've put my heart and soul into Munster - and will continue to do so

Johann van Graan has vowed to keep doing his very best for the remaining months of his time as Munster head coach as he prepares his squad for this Friday’s testing trip to European rivals Castres in France.

Munster are bidding to make it three Heineken Champions Cup pool wins from three this weekend following December victories at Wasps and at home to Castres but the head coach has come in for plenty of flak in the media after a couple of disappointing performances, including that 19-13 Thomond Park win over the Top 14 side, allied to his decision to join Bath next summer after five years at the Irish province.

Asked during Tuesday’s weekly online media conference if it was difficult to maintain a working relationship with players when it is known he is moving on at the end of the season, van Graan replied: “Not at all.

“Everybody on this call, everybody at the club knows my heart. I started here on November 19, 2017 and I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve put in my heart and soul together with everybody at Munster in this club.

“We’re a united group. The most important thing is people. I don’t want the next six months every week to be about me. Yes, I’m leaving. I’ve given my reasons, I’ve got incredible respect for Munster Rugby and the Irish system and I’ll continue to do my very best until the last day I leave here.

“As I’ve said before, I see myself as a Munsterman, my daughter was born here, I’ll always refer back to Munster as my club and I’ve done my best every single day that I’ve been here.”

Munster on Tuesday learned that Simon Zebo will face a United Rugby Championship disciplinary hearing in front of an independent committee on Wednesday this week to consider the red card he received in the 14th minute of the 18-13 home win over Ulster in Limerick last Saturday.

Zebo received a red card for a breach of Law 9.13 - “A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously” as judged by referee Mike Adamson after appearing to make contact with his shoulder to the head of Ulster full-back Mike Lowry.

The Ireland wing, who signed a new contract for next season on Monday, will face a Disciplinary Panel via videoconference.

That puts Zebo’s availability for Castres in the balance but Van Graan has seen forwards Peter O’Mahony and Jean Kleyn both return to training this weekend and will wait longer to determine the availability of South African star Damian de Allende.

Lock Kleyn had recovered from a knee injury sustained in the defeat at Connacht on New Year’s Day while captain and flanker O’Mahony missed last Saturday’s Ulster win having reported a leg strain in the warm-up.

Springbok centre de Allende picked up an abdominal injury in training last week and Munster said his availability for Friday night will be determined “later this week”.

Munster will definitely have to plan without Joey Carbery (elbow), Chris Cloete (neck), Jason Jenkins (abdomen), Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), and RG Snyman (knee).

Munster may have kicked off their European pool campaign with a bonus-point victory at Wasps in round one and that hard-fought success at home to Castres but this Friday’s return fixture in France promises to be even more challenging if the province’s most-recent visit to Stade Pierre Fabre is any indication.

Munster were on the end of some cynical play that night in December 2018 and lost narrowly as Van Graan recalled on Tuesday.

“I think the two European games we’ve had this season were very unique. We played the Wasps one where we were in Cape Town two weeks before that, there was going to be around 30 players - we didn’t know at that stage - but we knew a lot of guys weren’t going to be available. We knew that we were going to have to stick with international guys that didn’t travel to South Africa and supplement that with academy players, a lot of players came out of isolation and it was the first time we as a group were together but we still had some guys missing from South Africa.

“But we came out of a very challenging time with two wins out of two that would put us in a very good position at a back end of Europe. The way it is structured currently, it is four games. If you win three out of your four games it puts you in a very good position to make the knockout rounds. You might need less but obviously we’d like to win every game that we play and we’ve got Wasps the following Sunday which will be a nine-day turnaround.

“The last game we played in Castres, we lost 13-12, we got one point, even that point we got was tight in that pool. We are going to have perform, it will be tight. We’ve got to play all four rounds. Who knows when what will happen in the other games so you might have to wait quite a bit to know where your fate lies.”