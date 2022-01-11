Connacht must plan without in-form Hansen for Tigers

Top try scorer Mack Hansen will be absent as Connacht try to take a huge step towards reaching the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time.

A calf injury aggravated in training last week has ruled the Australian out of Saturday’s clash with Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers, but he could be available to make his debut in the competition the following week when they travel to Paris to take on Stade Francais.

Hansen has scored six tries in eight league appearances this season after his summer move from Canberra and his impressive form from the outset saw him called into the Irish camp by Andy Farrell for a week during the Six Nations.

But while the winger will have to wait to make his European debut, head coach Andy Friend is boosted by the availability of out-half Jack Carty for Saturday’s clash.

Carty was forced off in the 10-8 win over Munster with a facial injury and also had to deal with a Covid issue, but the in-form play-maker, who landed a late drop goal to snatch a bonus point in Welford Road, is available.

That bonus point in Leicester, coupled with a six-tries to nil 36-9 win over Stade Francais, has left Connacht in a very good position to reach the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for the first time in seven attempts.

Notwithstanding the loss of Hansen, Friend said that overall they are in a good position on the injury front.

“It’s very competitive in training and it makes selection very difficult. I honestly feel we have double, if not more, for every position. We have a pretty clean bill of health at the moment, so we are in a good space as a squad, which is good at this stage of the year. That’s probably the only plus coming out of the weekends off, you get a chance to recover and recoup,” said Friend.

Meanwhile, long-term casualties Denis Buckley (cruciate) and centre Peter Robb (shoulder) are both expected to be available at the end of the month, with centre Tom Daly (knee) due back in mid-February, while lock Gavin Thornbury and hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin a bit further away.