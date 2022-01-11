Simon Zebo to face disciplinary hearing over Ulster red

Simon Zebo's availability for Munster's European Heineken Cup game against Castres has been thrown into doubt after he was called to face a disciplinary panel following his dismissal in Saturday night's URC win over Ulster.
Zebo received the first red card of his Munster career for a dangerous hit on Michael Lowry in the game at Thomond Park.
This afternoon it emerged that Zebo - who inked a new two year deal on Monday - must face a disciplinary committee on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
Referee Mike Adamson had originally deemed the incident to be a yellow card offence but changed his mind following consultation with his TMO Brian McNeice
Zebo was found to be in violation of Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.
The Munster star will face a disciplinary panel via videoconference, the Panel will comprise of Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland).
Any additional punishment for the incident would rule Zebo out of Friday's must win game in France.