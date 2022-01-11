O'Mahony and Kleyn train with Munster

Peter O’Mahony and Jean Kleyn have both returned to training ahead of Munster’s tricky Heineken Champions Cup trip to Castres on Friday night but Johann van Graan will wait longer to determine the availability of South African star Damian de Allende.
A Munster squad update issued on Tuesday said second row Kleyn had recovered from a knee injury sustained in the defeat at Connacht on New Year’s Day while captain and flanker O’Mahony had also trained with the squad after missed last Saturday’s win over Ulster having reported a leg strain in the warm-up.
Springbok centre de Allende picked up an abdominal injury in training last week and Munster said his availability for Friday night will be determined “later this week”.
Munster will definitely have to plan without Joey Carbery (elbow), Chris Cloete (neck), Jason Jenkins (abdomen), Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), and RG Snyman (knee).
Munster got their European pool campaign off to a winning start last month with a bonus-point victory at Wasps in round one followed by a hard-fought success at home to Castres and this Friday’s return fixture in France promises to be even more challenging if the province’s most recent visit to Stade Pierre Fabre is any indication.
Munster were on the end of some cynical play that night in December 2018 and lost narrowly in a game head coach van Graan recalled at the weekend.
“The last time we played Castres away we lost 13-12,” the Munster boss said. “The way they came back against other teams in the last two weeks means it is clear they will be a handful over there.”