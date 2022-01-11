O'Mahony and Kleyn train with Munster

Peter O’Mahony and Jean Kleyn have both returned to training ahead of Munster’s tricky Heineken Champions Cup trip to Castres on Friday night but Johann van Graan will wait longer to determine the availability of South African star Damian de Allende.

A Munster squad update issued on Tuesday said second row Kleyn had recovered from a knee injury sustained in the defeat at Connacht on New Year’s Day while captain and flanker O’Mahony had also trained with the squad after missed last Saturday’s win over Ulster having reported a leg strain in the warm-up.