Alex Kendellen ready to grasp another opportunity

It did not take long for Alex Kendellen to recover from the shock of a last-minute call to arms against Ulster last Saturday and the academy back-row is ready and waiting for another tap on the shoulder should it come for this Friday’s trip to Castres.

Grabbing opportunities with both hands has been Kendellen’s mantra this season as he looked to build on a 2020-21 campaign that saw him captain Ireland in last year’s Six Nations Under20 Championship and make his senior debut for Munster off the bench against Scarlets.

The upward trajectory has continued this season as the Corkman, 20, earned his European debut as a Heineken Champions Cup replacement in the hard-fought win over Castres at Thomond Park last month and then was handed his first start on January 1 in the United Rugby Championship derby at Connacht.

That game was a low point for the team, going down 10-8, but Kendellen’s performance in Galway earned the praise of forwards coach Graham Rowntree and when captain and flanker Peter O’Mahony pulled up during the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s Ulster clash, he was the reserve Johann van Graan turned to as a replacement to fill the void created by Tadhg Beirne’s promotion to the starting line-up.

That Kendellen could return the favour in spades by coming off the bench and scoring the match-winning try in the 18-13 URC victory was the icing on the cake for the UCC player and a perfect reminder of his credentials ahead of this Friday’s return visit to Castres.

"Munster versus Castres is a huge fixture, it's all about taking that opportunity with two hands," Kendellen said of his readiness for more game time.

“My goal in this part of the season is to play as much as possible and just put my hand up and when I get that opportunity, take them with two hands.”

Scoring the winning points, he added, was “an incredibly special moment for me”.

“It was a bit of a shock to be into the squad but yeah, it’s a moment I won’t forget. Johann told me going in under the tunnel area, ‘you’re number 19’, so it’s about taking that opportunity and I hope I did tonight…

It was just about getting the head right, focusing on the job.

Kendellen, who last week signed a two-year contract that will see him graduate from the academy to the senior squad at the end of the season, said he felt “100%” comfortable on the pitch and his four appearances to date have given every indication he has hit the ground running at the start of his Munster career.

“Johann has told me to cover the whole back row and that’s my job in this team and I hope I’m doing that."

Replacing openside flanker John Hodnett with 17 minutes remaining against Ulster and the game delicately balanced with the visitors just in front at 13-11 thanks to Mike Haley’s try moments before, Kendellen slotted seamlessly into a back row also containing Gavin Coombes at No.8 and first-time captain Beirne, who looked every bit the British & Irish Lions Test player he became in South Africa last summer.

Beirne celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday in fine style with a man-of-the-match display in front of 5,000 supporters at a capacity-capped Thomond Park as he led Munster to victory and Kendellen said: “Tadhg’s performances speak for themselves. He’s an incredible leader on the pitch and off the pitch as well.”

For the 20-year-old, the win over Ulster was a welcome improvement on the disappointment of the previous week at the Sportsground and he said: "It's obviously a huge difference, we said we'd lick our wounds and come out here at a Thomond Park, obviously not full but it felt pretty full out there, we just wanted to give it our best shot.

“We just want to right the wrongs from last week against Connacht. We knew this interpro series was going to be tough and I think we’re on track now for Castres in a six-day turnaround and we’re looking forward to that.”