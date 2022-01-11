Leinster get back to business but Covid fears remain

Rarely has the dictum about no news being good news seemed quite so apt as a Heineken Champions Cup week in Covid times but the chances of a smooth sailing from here through to the weekend already look slim.

For now, all systems are go but the prospect of four games between British and French sides on the latter’s home soil actually taking place are once again giving deep cause for concern. And the clock is ticking.

Round 3 is due to get underway on Friday evening when Munster pitch up in Castres but it is Sunday’s meeting of Leinster and Montpellier at the RDS that has given most cause for concern in terms of the Irish provinces.

Montpellier’s Top 14 game against Toulouse was one of two not to go ahead in the French league due to a Covid outbreak in the former’s camp over the weekend. Toulon v La Rochelle was the other to be nixed.

A social media post from Montpellier yesterday suggested that the team did conduct a training session yesterday does at least suggest that the game remains on course. For now. That last bit can’t be stressed enough in the current climate.

Leinster’s week of prep starts in UCD today.

Montpellier and Leinster have already seen their first intended meeting fall victim to the virus when both sides reported Covid cases before Christmas before the French club was awarded a 28-0 win and five match points.

That decision did not go down well in Leinster but the province has had no chance to express its frustration on the pitch given that was one of just three fixtures cancelled because of Covid in the space of the last month.

The last time Leo Cullen’s side played rugby was the opening European round when Bath were beaten 45-20 at the Aviva Stadium on December 11. Montpellier have played just once in that same spell, winning 27-12 away to Biarritz two weekends ago.

The good news then is that there have been no further reports of positive tests from the French club this week but, with the game falling on a Sunday, it will likely be tomorrow before more something approaching concrete news is forthcoming on the fixture.

Tournament organisers are understandably keen to wait as long as possible for games to be given the go-ahead and EPCR will be monitoring relevant data from all clubs involved in the Champions and Challenge Cups, as well as the three leagues as the week goes on.

The red tape that caused a quartet of round two games to be postponed in France has been addressed with the French government agreeing to exemptions on travel restrictions between that country and Britain for elite athletes but issues remain that could scupper more ties again.

Three English clubs are due to play Champions Cup games in France this weekend while Newcastle Falcons are on duty in Biarritz in the Challenge Cup and, as it stands, all four sides will have to arrive in country 48 hours before the game and quarantine.

Bath, Scarlets, and Sale are the other British visitors to the continent this week and, while all four clubs will be permitted to train during the quarantine period, any player testing positive while in France will have to serve a ten-day isolation before returning home.

This is all, understandably, some cause for concern.

Talks are ongoing to see if some strings can be loosened further before the weekend, but the same 48-hour quarantine will apply to the players and staff of Toulouse, Racing 92, Stade Francais and Toulon when they return from fixtures in the UK. It looks like being another long week.