Ireland must learn from RWC failure before making bid for Euro ‘28

IRELAND is “drastically unprepared” to host a major international football tournament and must move from “feasibility studies to meaningful actions”, the the deputy chair of the Oireachtas Joint Committee for Sport has warned.

Former Mayo football captain Alan Dillon said that unless the country can demonstrate that it has learned from the failings of the Rugby World Cup bid in 2017, any future tender – even one with UEFA backing – will face an enormous challenge.

Speaking as the FAI and UK football associations prepare to drop plans to bid for the 2030 World Cup, in favour of Euro 2028, the Mayo TD said that the weakness of the country’s infrastructure will present a significant problem for UEFA.

In 2017, the Rugby World Cup technical review group rated Ireland the “highest risk” of three bids, due to the “considerable work” required at host venues, with little change since then.

Then Ireland was the only country of three – including South Africa and France – to declare what work it would do, rather than demonstrate to the Technical Review Group what had been achieved.

Then the bid group relied heavily on feasibility studies to demonstrate ambition over action, particularly around redevelopments required for Pearse Stadium, Fitzgerald Stadium and Casement Park.

Whatever additional venues are chosen to join Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium for a Euros bid, Deputy Dillon said there is considerable work required, including in the stadiums, access to the grounds and on interconnecting transport systems.

Such work, he said, cannot be achieved “by simply producing more feasibility studies which end up going nowhere”.

“We seem to be very good at compiling feasibility studies, but we don’t have a great record of achieving large infrastructural developments through capital investment, such as stadia and access to grounds, as well as transport infrastructures,” Deputy Dillon told the Irish Examiner.

“I think that it’s a very good thing that we’re being considered for big soccer tournaments (World Cup or Euros) and that we have the confidence as a nation to consider going for international events.

“But there has been an awful lot of feasibility studies done on various projects, and they don’t seem to go anywhere, so there needs to be more certainty in this whole area.

“You saw that with the bid to host the Rugby World Cup, where you had lots of great ideas about what should be done to upgrade facilities and stadia, but the bid was deemed the weakest due to the lack on any real actions.”

Additionally for any future bid to succeed the two-time All Star said there needs to be a “more joined up approach” from all departments and not just the Department of Sport leading the way.

“We’ve got to get all relevant departments working together on this now, because this will have to be a collective approach, and it will need a considerable effort,” he added.

Ireland and its UK partners will abandon their World Cup attempts in the coming weeks and will focus instead on Euro 2028.

Just like the awarding of Dublin as a host city for Euro 2020 – the examination of facilities and infrastructures will be forensic by inspectors from UEFA (Ireland was one of 13 original cities across Europe awarded the competition, but withdrew before the tournament due to Covid).

While the Irish bid for Euro 2020 featured just one stadium – the Aviva – there will be a requirement for at least four grounds in the Republic of Ireland and two in Northern Ireland, which will mean serious upgrades to turn GAA and rugby facilities into soccer stadiums.

Site visits by UEFA in advance of the Euro 2020 tournament at the Aviva were carried out by teams of more than 100 inspectors, including stadium, broadcast and facilities experts.

For the RWC 2023 bidding process, potential hosts were assessed on a raft of criteria including venues and host cities and tournament infrastructure – our weakest links said Deputy Dillon.

Ultimately Ireland failed in its attempt, with much of that failure being blamed on voting politics, when ultimately our fellow ‘home nations’ partners didn’t vote for us.

However, according to Deputy Dillon -[ one of the most influential figures on the Joint Oireachtas Committee for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht – our unpreparedness was clearly a factor.

Meanwhile, the Government has said it has no plans to formally withdraw from the feasibility study process for the World Cup 2030 tournament, despite growing pressure in the UK on the English FA to end its “expensive vanity project”.

As first revealed here last October, a UK and Ireland bid will not succeed in winning the UEFA nomination for the competition, with the governing body’s preference for a Spain-Portugal bid to go forward to FIFA for a final vote instead.

The Department of Sport confirmed today that it will “continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid, before FIFA formally open the bidding process in 2022”.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner it said: “Officials from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media along with the football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland continue to undertake feasibility work.

“A wide range of factors are being examined during this feasibility study prior to any final decision to bid.”

The Department said that the costs of compiling such detail was “appropriate” but did not go into detail – Boris Johnson’s government is paying €3.5m for its examination of the project.

While it has not confirmed officially, the FAI is expected to formally enter the bidding process for the 2028 Euros by a deadline of March, a move which UEFA has committed it will support – if it can convince all other 50 members to back the move.

Reports last week suggested that the 2028 competition will be broadened to 32 teams, from the current 24, a move which a UEFA source said has caused “considerable confusion” amongst member nations, and potential bidding hosts.

The criteria for a 24 country competition will require a bigger number of stadiums than currently declared, with greater numbers of training camps required by a larger amount of teams.

UEFA declined to comment on the matter.