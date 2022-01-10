Zebo and Healy pen new Munster deals

Simon Zebo has inked a new deal with Munster

Zebo is one of six players who have signed contract extensions with Diarmuid Barron, Jack Daly, Ben Healy, Keynan Knox, and Jeremy Loughman also putting pen to paper.

Zebo, Munster’s all-time leading try-scorer with 62 tries who returned to the province from Racing 92 last summer, has signed up until 2024. The Ireland international and former British & Irish Lion is a product of the Academy and has made 148 Munster appearances since his debut in 2010.

Exciting young prospect Healy has signed a one-year contract extension with the 22-year-old Tipperary out-half scoring 144 points in his 27 Munster appearances.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron has signed a new two-year contract having made 20 appearances, including his Champions Cup debut against Castres last month while Castleisland RFC flanker Jack Daly has also secured a two-year contract extension having made four appearances for the province. Props Jeremy Loughman and Keynan Knox have also signed on for two more years.

The deals are another boost to the province following the recent deals with Joey Carbery, Jean Kleyn, Chris Farrell, Liam Combes, Jack O'Sullivan and Alex Kendellen