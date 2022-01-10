Top 14 Drilldown: Castres yawn, Bordeaux go clear, Finn Russell finding feet

Several Top 14 sides head into what could be a season-defining European fortnight ill-prepared, after Covid-19 made a mess of the festive domestic schedule.

Toulon have not played a game since beating Zebre on December 17th; Montpellier are supposed to be at Leinster on Friday, but reported ‘several’ Covid cases in their camp last week and have had their last two matches called off.

Reigning Top 14 and European champions Toulouse have two domestic matches to catch up - their only match since December 11 was the loss at Clermont on New Year’s Day.

Brive, Stade Francais, Pau, Racing, Clermont, La Rochelle and Bordeaux, meanwhile, all have one Top 14 game in hand - while several European campaigns were halted after the French government tightened travel rules to and from the UK before Christmas.

As well as Toulouse, Toulon, La Rochelle, and Montpellier all missed out on gametime this weekend after their matches were called off, leaving just five games standing in the schedule … and a pounding headache for coaches and officials as an already full fixture list gets even more congested, with further disruption likely.

Here are the results from the games that could go ahead at the weekend.

And, for what it’s worth, here’s the out-of-kilter Top 14 table heading into the European break.

#TOP14 - J15

Castres yawn to victory

Castres warmed up for Friday’s Champions Cup match against Munster with a dull 15-9 win over Stade Francais at Stade Pierre Fabre - their third straight win in the Top 14 since they lost that closer-than-expected encounter at Thomond Park.

Four penalties and a drop goal were enough to win a midfield muddle of a match played in persistent heavy drizzle and a biting wind and ensure the hosts remained unbeaten at home in the Top 14 since December 2020.

The most important thing for Castres was to tighten up on their defence after they had conceded three tries in the opening 25 minutes at home to La Rochelle the previous Sunday.

They managed that against a misfiring Stade side that, despite attacking threats across their backline, was too undisciplined to mount any meaningful challenge, allowing Castres to keep them at arm’s length and wait for gimme penalties.

Stade’s second row Pierre-Henri Azagoh summed up the visitors’ feelings afterwards: “It's frustrating to leave Castres with zero points after all the effort we made during the week and during the match.

“The defeat is explained by these stupid penalties that we conceded. We gave them six points.”

Advantage Perpignan

It came down to a 78th-minute penalty at Biarritz’s Parc des Sports d’Aguilera. It wasn’t easy - over 45m and on an angle out to the left, but Biarritz’s Brett Herron took it on. The score at the time was 23-25 in favour of the visitors.

The sides started the weekend level on points in the league’s bottom two slots. Perpignan had the advantage courtesy of their win over fellow promoted side Biarritz at Aime Giral earlier in the season.

Biarritz had led 13-8 at halftime, before Perpignan fired back with two tries in eight minutes. Then Baptiste Couilloud scored a converted try in the 69th minute and Herron fired over a penalty five minutes later to give the hosts a one-point lead.

France international Melvyn Jaminet then coolly slotted his own penalty to restore Perpignan’s lead with four minutes remaining. And two minutes later Herron lined up his difficult late kick to decide the game.

It sailed wide of the left-hand upright. And a choppy, error-ridden, penalty-strewn - Perpignan were pinged no fewer than 18 times - yet thoroughly entertaining Top 14 match ended with a first away win of the season for the Catalans.

The relief from Perpignan captain Damian Chouly was evident. “These are points that had to be taken. We struggled for the first 15 minutes. But we knew not to panic. We knew from the start of the season that we would have to fight Biarritz to save our skin.

“On the pitch it was a ProD2 match, we must not kid ourselves.”

For Biarritz, the pressure’s mounting, despite being just three points from safety. “We are still in the battle for survival,” head coach Matthew Clarkin said, “even if it is badly barred and it will be more complicated. This does not mean that we are going to give up.”

Leaders Bordeaux open up a faux nine-point lead

Covid-19 postponements have skewed the Top 14 standings - that’s not to say Bordeaux, who have won 11 of 14 domestic matches this season don’t deserve to lead the competition - they absolutely do - but their nine-point advantage is, at best, provisional, as second-placed Toulouse have a match in hand.

For once, Christophe Urios was relatively content - the 22-19 on-the-road victory was a personal first for him at Brive.

But - as the scoreline demonstrates - it didn’t all go the visitors’ way. Brive were 14-3 ahead at halftime, and 19-9 up after 55 minutes, before Cameron Woki crashed over just before the hour to pull the visitors back into the game. Scrum-half Maxime Lucu - currently Fabien Galthie’s first-choice understudy for Antoine Dupont - did the rest with the boot.

“At the break, the players were dejected,” Urios admitted. “We had to go back into battle. Taking three points after three points gave us confidence. We are progressing. We adapted to the conditions, to the opposition.

“Compared to last week, we learned from our mistakes. A match is never finished no matter the score at half-time "

𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐈𝐑𝐄 🔥



The defeat at home was a major blow to Brive’s survival hopes, as they slipped to an eighth loss in a row in all competitions - a losing streak dating back to November 6th. It was all the more galling given their strong position for so long. Europe, which restarts next week, isn’t so important.

Disappointment shone through head coach Jeremy Davidson’s post-match comments: “We dominated for 60 minutes. We were much more disciplined, we scored two good tries. In the second half, we suffered in the scrum at key times.

“We should have won. There are some positive things. Our defense, our breakdown, the lineout ... Unfortunately, we need points.”

Sopoaga starting to shine for Lyon

Lyon doubled down on last week’s epic 37-35 comeback victory over Racing 92 at Stadium Gerland with a rather more straightforward five-tries-to-one 35-10 home win against Pau to move to fifth in the table before the European break.

And, after a slow start following his delayed arrival in southeast France, Lima Sopoaga is just starting to make his mark. Head coach Pierre Mignoni noted as much after the 16-cap All Black converted four of his side’s tries and calmly pulled the strings for 64 minutes before being replaced by the Top 14’s leading scorer Leo Berdeu.

“Lima is starting to get better,” Mignoni - a coach who frequently stints with his public praise - said. “You have to be tolerant with him, even if I know that some people get impatient. He has my confidence because he is a great player. When they are both at 100% with Leo, they will challenge each other and share the matches.” But it was up front that Lyon really dominated. The visitors struggled in the set-piece, and found a way through an iron defence only once. Demba Bamba even had time to take his shirt off…

Pau assistant coach Antoine Nicoud admitted his side were second best all game. “Lyon took the lead, then pressured us and pressured us - and we couldn't do anything to turn things around.”

It’s just starting to get worrying for the visitors. They dropped to ninth in the table, six points above the same relegation spots that they escaped in the closing minutes of the last match of last season. The European break - and a Challenge Cup outing against Brive - will be a welcome reprieve.

Lyon, meanwhile, are at Perpignan in the Challenge Cup on Saturday night, and will be looking to make it three from three in Europe after wins over Gloucester and Dragons.

‘Average’ Russell bosses Clermont

Remember when Racing played Northampton in the Champions Cup at Franklin’s Gardens? When Saints’ defence gave Finn Russell enough time on the ball to compose a symphony for backs, forwards and triangle, and he played all the right notes in brilliant personal order, and the Top 14 side won 45-14? That match.

Racing-Clermont wasn’t a rerun of that match. Clermont weren’t going to give Russell, or his team-mates, Saints-level time on the ball. A rush defence was the obvious solution. The intention and the result, mistakes.

But Clermont wanted Russell to make the mistakes - in the end, they were the ones to slip up as he pulled out the miss-passes and the kick-throughs to exploit the inevitable gaps the tactic leaves if it’s not perfectly pulled-off.

Even if he rates himself bang average this season, as he did in a recent interview with L’Equipe, in which he said: “If I had to score my start to the season, honestly I would put myself 10 out of 20.

“It's not just the seven or eight Top 14 games this season that have been disappointing. I've been very average for a year.”

He wasn’t perfect against Clermont on Saturday. Racing - after four Top 14 defeats in a row, a domestic losing streak dating back to Hallowe’en - weren’t perfect.

But they - guided by him, and with Teddy Thomas scoring in his 100th outing in Racing colours - were plenty good enough for a stirring, comeback 33-28 home win that saw them climb up to eighth in the table from 10th, six points outside the play-off places with plenty of time left in the season.

For Racing, hit by injuries and illness, the important thing is to get back on the winning trail just in time for Saturday’s Champions Cup trip to Swansea, to face Ospreys.

And Russell has a point to prove ahead of the Six Nations. "I want to show everyone that my performances for several months are not me."