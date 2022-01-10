Peter O'Mahony and Damian de Allende doubts for Munster's trip to France

Munster are sweating on the fitness of Peter O’Mahony and Damian de Allende for this Friday’s European trip to Castres, Johann van Graan has confirmed.

The Reds, who had an unbeaten start to their Heineken Champions Cup pool campaign with wins at Wasps and at home to Castres, resume their bid to qualify for the knockout stages in France on Friday night when they return to Stade Pierre Fabre for the first time since a tempestuous 13-12 pool loss in December 2018.

Both South African centre de Allende and Ireland back-row stalwart O’Mahony missed last Saturday’s 18-13 United Rugby Championship win over Ulster with the Springbok World Cup winner sustaining an abdominal injury in training last week while the Irish flanker pulled up during the pre-game warm-up with a leg injury and was withdrawn before kick-off.

Munster also have ongoing concerns over lock Jean Kleyn, who suffered a knee injury against Connacht on January 1 and lock/flanker Jason Jenkins, who also picked up an abdominal problem in training last week, while head coach van Graan confirmed fly-half Joey Carbery will be absent for another few weeks with the elbow fracture he sustained at Wasps last month.

Of O’Mahony and De Allende’s availability for this Friday’s game in southern France, Van Graan on Saturday night said: “It is a bit early with regards to Pete; we will have to assess him and hope we have a better assessment on Monday.

“Damien, it is a difficult one, he went for a scan, it is a pretty odd one, stomach muscle so hopefully he will recover and be available. We won’t know until early next week.”

The Munster boss was also asked if the recent run of abdominal injuries within the squad were coincidental or not. Chris Farrell missed the start of the season having sustained one in pre-season while Jenkins and de Allende were also training-ground casualties.

“If you look at the incidents, they are not related at all. Jason actually made a carry, he got hit in the side and he fell so it’s totally non-related, just unfortunate, it’s a contact sport.”

Ulster boss Dan McFarland has injury concerns of his own ahead of Sunday’s visit to Northampton Saints after losing scrum-half John Cooney and centre James Hume to injuries during their defeat in Limerick. McFarland said more would be learned in further assessments today while Van Graan, with two days less to prepare for Munster’s away game, was also concerned about his squad’s preparation.

“We have got to make sure we recover first. We have literally got Monday and Tuesday and then we are off to France. We have a few guys who will hopefully come back in the next few days.

“This was a pretty physical encounter so we will take stock on Monday morning. We won’t get carried away. The last time we played Castres away we lost 13-12. The way they came back against other teams in the last two weeks means it is clear they will be a handful over there. We will look at the game in isolation, prepare well, and hopefully deliver a good performance.”