Winning ugly: 14-man Munster achieve much-needed victory after Ulster arm wrestle

United Rugby Championship

Munster 18

Ulster 13

Academy back-rower Alex Kendellen scored the winning try as 14-man Munster edged past Ulster in this United Rugby Championship derby at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Munster had lost skipper Peter O’Mahony to injury and Simon Zebo to a red card after 14 minutes before trailing 10-6 at half-time. Yet second-half tries from Mike Haley and Kendellen, a late addition to the replacements as Tadhg Beirne started in place of O’Mahony, turned the tide in Munster’s favour.

After a week which saw an abundance of criticism come Munster’s way following the team’s abject display in losing 10-8 at Connacht on January 1, under-fire head coach Johann van Graan could not engineer a statement performance from his squad with a Champions Cup trip to Castres looming six days later yet this was a much-needed victory nonetheless.

O’Mahony, returning to the starting line-up as one of seven changes from the side which kicked off in Galway seven days earlier, pulled up injured during the warm-up with Beirne coming off the bench to assume both the number six jersey and the team captaincy as torrential rain began to swirl around Thomond Park on a bitterly cold evening in Limerick.

It got worse as Ulster made the brightest of starts, taking advantage of poor Munster discipline to advance towards the tryline thanks to the concession of a couple of penalties before mauling over from short range as hooker Rob Herring scored the opening try on seven minutes with John Cooney converting for the two extra points.

It would only get worse for the home side when Simon Zebo was sent off after just 14 minutes. It followed a lengthy discussion between referee Mike Adamson and his TMO Brian Macneice before they deemed the Munster wing, playing his first game since October 16 had led with his shoulder into the head of full-back Mike Lowry after the Ulsterman had caught a high ball.

Munster had left themselves with a mountain to climb in this derby, 7-0 down and facing 65 minutes with a man down but to their credit they managed the rest of the first half reasonably well, clawing back six points through Jack Crowley’s two penalties. Yet it should have been more as once again they hammered at a defensive line through their forwards picking and jamming rather than varying their point of attack and were met by a well-drilled Ulster rearguard.

Their lack of ambition came back to bite them as Nathan Doak, the replacement scrum-half on for the injured John Cooney, slotted a penalty on the stroke of half-time to hand the visitors a 10-6 interval lead.

The downpour wasn’t helping the flow of this contest and it took 16 minutes before the scoreboard operator was troubled again, Doak stretching the Ulster lead with a penalty from long range after Munster’s replacement front row lost a scrum penalty after being stood up at the set-piece.

Yet the home side stuck to their task and once again gained a foothold in the Ulster 22, further aided by the visitors’ replacement lock Kieran Treadwell being yellow carded for a dangerous tip tackle of Shane Daly, the Munster replacement wing.

From the subsequent penalty and lineout, Munster mauled towards the Ulster tryline and with a pena;lty advantage finally brought some width to their attack, Craig Casey sending out a long pass to the right wing from where full-back Mike Haley caught and touched down. Crowley’s near-touchline penalty struck a post to leave the home side trailing 13-11 with 20 minutes remaining.

With the clock ticking down towards full time neither side made much headway save for a long-range penalty attempt from Doak which drifted wide. That was until Munster finally got some momentum with six minutes to go, breaking into the Ulster 22 through big carries from Haley and Jack O’Donoghue before Kendellen grabbed the all-important second try from close range. Ben Healy, on for Crowley, kicked the conversion and Munster were 18-13 ahead, just in the nick of time.

MUNSTER: M Haley; S French (S Daly, 51), C Farrell, R Scannell, S Zebo; J Crowley (B Healy, 61), C Casey (N Cronin, 72); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley, 51), N Scannell (D Barron, 51), S Archer (J Ryan, 51); T Ahern (J O’Donoghue, 65), F Wycherley; T Beirne - captain, J Hodnett (A Kendellen, 61), G Coombes.

Red card: S Zebo 15th minute

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy (R Lyttle, 77), B Moxham, J Hume (A Curtis, 62), E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney (N Doak, 23); J McGrath (A Warwick, 45), R Herring (J Andrew, 76), T O’Toole (R Kane, 76); A O’Connor - captain, S Carter (K Treadwell, 45); G Jones (M Rea, 62), N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Yellow card: K Treadwell 58-68

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)