Castres prepare for Munster with a dour win over Stade Francais

Castres return to European action against Munster on Friday on the back of a dour 15-9 win over Stade Francais - their third Top 14 victory in as many outings after tight Champions Cup defeats.

They had to hang on for grim death in the closing moments, as referee Mathieu Reynal reset scrum after scrum on their 5m line. The penultimate packdown ended with replacement scrum-half Rory Kockott sin-binned and a penalty in the visitors’ favour as the clock ticked past the 80.

Stade could not take advantage - losing control of the ball after calling for one more scrum. The roars of relief from the home side’s players as the ball was hacked to touch were almost as loud as the one from the crowd, limited by health measures to 5,000.

To this point, the game was a rather dour affair, especially after Castres’ thrilling 31-30 win over La Rochelle. But coach Pierre-Henry Broncan would have been happier with his side’s defensive solidity after they had conceded three tries in the opening 25 minutes last week.

Castres just about had the edge in an opening period cagier than the first round of a world heavyweight title bout. Their scrum, on the whole, had the upper hand, and they looked marginally more dangerous with ball in hand.

But their lineout problems continued - they had lost five on their own throw by the 65th minute, an ongoing issue that contributed to their failure to land any serious blows.

Notable moments were few and far between in a midfield muddle of a match. Anthony Burban, on his 250th outing for Stade Francais, found overdrive to chase down Castres’ winger Martin Laveau as he raced to the line midway through the opening half, after being released by livewire scrum-half Jeremy Fernandez - a player in such a run of form he’s ahead of Santiago Arata and the retiring Kockott in the pecking order.

And Castres’ winger-turned-apprentice backrow Josua Raisuqe stole the ball at a breakdown deep in his own 22 and raced clear. He got to within 10m of the Stade line before he was hauled down.

Those occasional jabs were as good as it got as Castres went in at halftime 6-3 ahead, via a Ben Botica penalty and a Julien Dumora drop goal, to a penalty for the visitors’ Joris Segonds.

For their part, Stade played a territorial game. Segonds kicked cleverly - and regularly.

The second half ran to the same script. Stade hooker Talu Latu went to the bin for pushing his hand in the face of Castres’ prop Levan Chilachava after a scrum, while Botica landed three more penalties to Segonds’ one as the sides wrestled each other to near a standstill before the late-scrum tension helped reporters with their wordcounts.