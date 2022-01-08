Mission statement: This is a game Munster dare not lose

If ever there was a time for a statement performance from Munster it is tonight. Ulster arrive in Thomond Park to find the southern province at a low ebb, rebounding from a Covid-19 outbreak, and in the midst of a search for a new head coach.

Throw in one of the worst performances seen under the current but soon to depart boss Johann van Graan last time and we have an organisation in need of restoring some equilibrium after a turbulent six weeks, not to mention the last seven days.

The nuts and bolts of the New Year’s Day trip to Connacht are a 10-8 defeat at the Sportsground which handed Munster its second loss of the season and left van Graan’s squad seven points in arrears on United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster with a game in hand, five points back on third-place Ulster.

It is a situation that is far from irreversible but not pretty nevertheless in this shortened campaign. The manner of that defeat, however, was downright ugly, a lacklustre performance underscored by poor discipline in the form of two yellow cards and 10 penalties conceded coupled with appeared to be another example of a team sticking rigidly to a pre-ordained script rather than exploiting the opportunities that presented themselves.

When as respected and invested an observer as Keith Wood described Munster’s performance in Galway as “turgid nonsense” and challenged the hierarchy to either change the gameplan or change the coach six months ahead of the South African’s departure (in addition to the summer exit of senior coach Stephen Larkham), you get the picture that matters have reached a critical juncture.

The flak has been flying, and not just from the outside. Forwards coach Graham Rowntree, who offered one bright spot of good news this week by committing to his adopted province to at least the summer of 2024, described Monday’s performance review sessions as the setting for a series of clear the air meetings between coaches and players. Now the hope for supporters must be that both the playing and coaching group have been stung into the realisation that there is a lot on the line in Limerick tonight besides four or five URC match points.

Home advantage will be diluted by the capping of Thomond Park’s capacity to 5,000 spectators and the threat posed by Ulster should not be underestimated despite the northerner’s failure to win there since May 2014.

Munster will start with Jack Crowley at fly-half and welcome back Simon Zebo for his first game since October 16 as the under-fire Johann van Graan makes seven changes from the side beaten at Connacht.

Zebo will start on the left wing in just his fourth appearance in red since returning from Racing 92 last summer, having last played in the home win against Connacht on October 16.

Fellow wing Sean French will make his maiden appearance of the season on the right in a back three completed by Mike Haley, one of eight starting players retained from the loss in Galway.

Also returning to the starting line-up are captain Peter O’Mahony at blindside flanker, lock Thomas Ahern and openside flanker John Hodnett while Rory Scannell starts at inside centre for his 150th senior Munster cap having been an unused replacement on New Year’s Day.

Crowley was also unused off the bench at the Sportsground and comes in for Ben Healy at 10 in half-back partnership with Craig Casey in a potentially intriguing battle with Ulster’s John Cooney and Billy Burns while Scannell, whose last game was like Zebo’s on October 16, replaces Damian de Allende, who misses out due to an abdominal injury sustained in training this week, the third such injury to have arisen on the Munster training grounds in recent weeks following similar setbacks for Chris Farrell, who retains his place at 13, and back-five forward Jason Jenkins.

Ahern replaces the injured Jean Kleyn (knee) in the second row alongside Fineen Wycherley while O’Mahony comes in for Jack O’Donoghue who moves to the bench and Hodnett replaces academy back-rower Alex Kendellen, who made his first start at Connacht.

Josh Wycherley, John Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are added to the bench. Chief among Ulster’s ball-carriers cited by Rowntree earlier this week will be De Allende’s World Cup-winning team-mate Duane Vermeulen, the Springbok starting at No.8 in a tasty back row that also features Nick Timoney at openside and Greg Jones on the blindside.

Yet the absence of injured duo Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey does remove some of that carrying threat.

James Hume moves from outside to inside centre to cover for McCloskey and make his 50th appearance for Ulster while Alan O’Connor will captain the side in the absence of fellow lock Henderson in the second row alongside Sam Carter while Jack McGrath will make his first start of the season at loosehead prop following extensive hip injury issues.

They are two teams which look fairly evenly matched having faced similar Covid-related issues in recent weeks but as always there is so much more intrigue at play in this derby match-up and a home side badly in need of regaining momentum heading to Castres six days later. It is a game Munster dare not lose.