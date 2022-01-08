Billy Burns: I would love to tick Thomond Park off the list

Some may have been tempted, but Billy Burns was never going to take any unnecessary risks by flying home to England for Christmas after the late postponement of Ulster’s St Stephen’s Day fixture against Connacht.

The game was called off on Christmas Eve due to positive cases in the Ulster camp, before the Leinster game on New Year’s Day at home was also postponed, leaving Ulster idle over the festive season.

They finally get to sink their teeth into an inter-pro today at Thomond Park, searching for a first away win over Munster since 2014, after what was a pretty quiet Christmas.

“I didn’t go home,” Burns said.

“I spent it here with my partner and our little girl. I didn’t want to risk it (going home) with flights back and stuff, and it was late notice as well. So it was a quiet one. I enjoyed it once we got the news the games were off but that’s the way sport is at the moment.”

When the second game against Leinster was called off due to further positive Covid cases in the Ulster camp, Burns said those still training were ultra-cautious, for fear of bring the one to make things worse.

“It’s all about being responsible.

“We can still go out and do what we do but you have to make clever decisions, you don’t want to be the guy to bring it back into the club.

“We all know how important this stage of the season is.

“Everyone is trying to do the right thing day by day and do your protocols, and staying away from each other inside the building as much as we can. In the gym we try to keep our masks on.

“It’s tough but we are recharged and ready to go at the weekend and hopefully get back on a winning run.”

Ulster’s frustration at a lack of recent game-time is made all the worse because they were on a great run before the postponements.

A first away win over Leinster since 2013. A first ever Champions Cup win away to Clermont, in the Stade Marcel Michelin, one of the most hostile environments in European rugby. Those are two results any team would be proud of any season.

Burns admitted: “the break didn’t come at a great time for us”.

“We speak a lot in sport about momentum and what happened was completely out of our control.

“We were winning but knew we still had things to improve on.

“It feels like a lifetime ago since we played rugby if I am honest, it almost feels like we are starting again.”

Burns was second choice for Ireland behind Johnny Sexton in the 2021 Six Nations but fit-again Joey Carbery and Harry Byrne were ahead of him in the pecking order during the autumn international series.

He knows inter-pros is where he gets to remind the Ireland coaching staff of his presence, and after being deprived of two opportunities to do just that over Christmas, this is an opportunity he really needs to take from an international point of view.

From a CV point of view, he wants a first win at Thomond Park.

“We would love to go to one of the best places in Europe and win, I have never been there and won, so I would love to tick it off the list and get points to help us in the league.

“Even with the reduced crowd, Munster are a proud team and very physical particularly at home.

“We take our inter-pros very seriously, as all the home provinces so, and we’re looking forward to testing ourselves against one of the best teams in Europe.”