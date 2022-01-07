European Rugby chiefs insist Champions Cup will continue as scheduled

European Rugby chiefs have received clearance to play this month's Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup games as scheduled.

Strict regulations imposed by the French government to combat the spread of Covid-19 had led to uncertainty around many of this month's third and fourth-round games.

However competition bosses this afternoon reported that travel exemptions for the "pursuit of an economic activity" will now apply to clubs and match officials who are travelling between France and the UK.

EPCR officials say they are now "optimistic that this season’s tournaments will be played to a successful conclusion."

European officials also reported that discussions are ongoing in an effort to find a solution to refix games that were postponed before Christmas due to a change in travel regulations.

A European Rugby statement noted that: "Following dialogue with the leagues and unions, EPCR has been informed that exemptions for what is termed the "pursuit of an economic activity" which have been put in place by the French government will apply to clubs and match officials who are travelling between France and the UK.

Further information will also be sought from the French authorities regarding possible new conditions which may be applicable to travel between France and the UK.

"While recognising that these are particularly challenging times for all its stakeholders, EPCR will continue to work with the leagues and unions so that this month’s matches can be played safely.

"The leading eight Heineken Champions Cup clubs from each of the pools will qualify for the knockout stage, and with 10 clubs progressing to the Challenge Cup Round of 16, plus a further six qualifiers from the Heineken Champions Cup ahead of the Marseille finals next May, EPCR is optimistic that this season’s tournaments will be played to a successful conclusion.

"In addition, discussions are ongoing regarding the five Heineken Champions Cup and two Challenge Cup Round 2 fixtures which were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances arising from changes to border controls between France and the UK.

"No further comment will be made at this time.