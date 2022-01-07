Simon Zebo and Jack Crowley start as Munster name side for inter-pro derby

Munster will start with Jack Crowley and fly-half and welcome back Simon Zebo for his first game since October 16 for Saturday’s visit of Ulster to Thomond Park.

Under-fire head coach Johann van Graan has made seven changes to the team which drew plenty of media criticism for a toothless performance in the 10-8 defeat at Connacht last Saturday that left Munster seven points adrift of Irish rivals Leinster at the top of the United Rugby Championship league table, albeit with a game in hand.

Zebo will start on the left wing with Sean French set to make his maiden appearance of the season on the right in a back three completed by Mike Haley, one of eight starting players retained from the loss in Galway.

Jack Crowley. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

It will be just the fourth appearance in red for Zebo since returning from a spell with Racing 92 last summer having last played in the home win against Connacht on October 16.

Also returning to the starting line-up are captain Peter O’Mahony at blindside flanker, lock Thomas Ahern and openside flanker John Hodnett while Rory Scannell starts at inside centre for his 150th senior Munster cap having been an unused replacement at Connacht on New Year’s Day.

Crowley was also unused off the bench at the Sportsground but comes in for Ben Healy at out-half while Scannell, whose last game was like Zebo’s on October 16, replaces Damian de Allende, who misses out due to an abdominal injury sustained in training this week.

Ahern replaces the injured Jean Kleyn in the second row alongside Fineen Wycherley while O’Mahony comes in for Jack O’Donoghue who moves to the bench and Hodnett replaces academy back-rower Alex Kendellen, who made his first start at Connacht.

Josh Wycherley, John Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are added to the bench.

South African star De Allende will miss out on a reunion with World Cup-winning team-mate Duane Vermeulen, who starts for Ulster at No.8 as the northern province gears up for its first game since December 17.

James Hume will make his 50th appearance for Ulster at inside centre, having started at 13 last time out in the European win at home to Northampton on December 17. Ulster saw two URC games to Connacht and Leinster postponed due to Covid-19 but Hune covers for the injured Stuart McCloskey in midfield as Ben Moxham makes his first start this season having been named at outside centre.

John Cooney and Billy Burns are the starting half-backs going head to head with Munster’s youthful pairing of Craig Casey and Crowley while Jack McGrath will make his first start of the season at loosehead prop following extensive injury issues. Alan O’Connor will captain the side in the absence of fellow lock Iain Henderson in the second row alongside Sam Carter.

MUNSTER: M Haley; S French, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Zebo; J Crowley, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, S Archer; T Ahern, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony - captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, J Ryan, T Beirne, J O’Donoghue, N Cronin, B Healy, S Daly.

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, B Moxham, J Hume, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor - captain, S Carter; G Jones, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Kane, K Treadwell, M Rea, N Doak, A Curtis, R Lyttle.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).